Rosewood Hoi An To Open 2019
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® expands Asia footprint with ultra-luxury resort in Vietnam
Hoi An ancient town is one of Asia's most atmospheric cultural melting pots with more than 800 historic Chinese mansions, graceful Colonial buildings, quaint shop houses, classic temples, and an iconic Japanese Covered Bridge, all picturesquely clustered by the Thu Bon River. Over the centuries, from its beginnings as a spice trade port, sailors, missionaries, explorers and immigrants have all left their mark on what is today designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its distinctive cuisine is as renowned as its landscape of surrounding rice paddy fields and swathes of pristine beach.
"We are very grateful to Hoi An South Development Limited for this precious opportunity for Rosewood to open near such a unique and charming destination," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "It will be a perfect match for Rosewood's A Sense of Place concept and another opportunity for us to offer travellers an inspirational journey of discovery."
Each of the beachfront resort's accommodations will be thoughtfully positioned on a terraced landscape to ensure absolute privacy and provide either an ocean sunrise or sunset lake view. There will be 70 guestrooms as well as 30 residences, five of which will incorporate the luxury of their own dedicated spa treatment rooms.
Dining options will comprise a specialty restaurant, a poolside restaurant and bar overlooking the ocean and a bistro including Hoi An's famous cuisine on the menu. Recreational facilities will feature an outdoor pool and Asaya – Rosewood's innovative, integrated wellness concept. Occupying more than 2,000 square meters and overlooking a placid lake, Asaya will offer 14 single and double treatment rooms; a wellness lounge; an active zone with fitness facilities and yoga pavilion; and a relaxation area connected to indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy amenities.
Rosewood's free-standing, residential-style event space, The Pavilion, will include a function room and an outdoor lawn connected to event spaces with unobstructed sea views.
World-class Denniston design firm, responsible for numerous internationally acclaimed resorts, will oversee the architectural and interior design of this project.
Adjacent to the resort will be a golf club featuring one 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones II, 66 residences for sale and a country club that will offer a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts.
Rosewood Hoi An is the group's 11th new project announced in Asia, following Phuket, Sanya, Phnom Penh and Luang Prabang to open 2017; Guangzhou and Hong Kong opening 2018; Siem Reap, Bali and Bangkok opening 2019 and Jakarta opening 2020.
HOIANA is set to rank among Asia's most renowned mega-resorts. It will offer a world of entertainment, leisure, pleasure and luxury lifestyle. The project's phase 1 is scheduled to open in Q1 2019.
About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 18 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 11 countries, with 18 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand"s A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location"s history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world"s most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts targets to double its number of hotels in operation by 2020.