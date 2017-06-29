London, UK – Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) today announced the expansion of its extended-stay brand, Residence Inn by Marriott, with the signing of two new properties in London. With additional openings in Amsterdam and Aberdeen this year, Residence Inn expects to more than double its European portfolio in 2017.

The opening of Residence Inn London – London Bridge expected in Q2 2017 will mark the debut of the company's industry-leading extended-stay brand in the capital, and the opening of Residence Inn London – Kensington is scheduled to follow in Q4.

Both properties, owned by a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, will be operated under a franchise agreement with hotel management company and specialists in the extended-stay market, Cycas Hospitality – London's second largest operator of serviced apartment and apart-hotels.

Located on Long Lane in Southwark, Residence Inn London – London Bridge will offer 87 generous suites. Well-connected with good transport links, and a short walk from some of the city's main historic attractions such as Tower Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral, it is ideally situated for leisure and business travellers alike.

Residence Inn London – Kensington will be situated on Warwick Road in Earls Court, with 307 suites. The Kensington Olympia Exhibition Centre is a 10-minute walk away, while cultural attractions such as The Victoria and Albert museum, the Science Museum, Royal Albert Hall, and the Natural History museum can be reached within 10 minutes by car.

Both properties will cater to guests looking for longer stays with spacious suites and separate living, working and sleeping areas featuring upscale design and amenities. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; fitness facilities; 24-hour markets; complimentary breakfasts and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel help guests maximise their time and thrive on long stays. Staying fit is made easier at Residence Innproperties courtesy of custom running routes that guests can access via MapMyFitness, thanks to the brand's global partnership with Under Armour Connected Fitness.

Carlton Ervin, Chief Development Officer Europe, Marriott International said: "Residence Inn is already the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, and we're excited that 2017 is set to be a pivotal year for the brand in Europe. We see these latest signings as a fantastic opportunity to grow the brand in such a strategic global destination, and we're excited to be working with Cycas Hospitality, which has a strong history of hospitality expertise."

John Wagner, Founding Partner of Cycas Hospitality said: "We are thrilled to welcome the world-class Residence Inn brand to the extended-stay sector in London and to our own expanding hotel portfolio. We look forward to creating memorable moments for all our guests visiting these two new Residence Inn properties. Delivering a first-rate guest experience is in the DNA of all our Cycas Hospitality staff and we have an excellent track record to prove it."

The two London properties will be joined by new openings expected in Aberdeen and Amsterdam, growing the European portfolio from three to seven hotels. The four additions planned for 2017 will see almost 600 rooms added to the Residence Inn portfolio, and there are a further eight properties anticipated by the end of 2019.