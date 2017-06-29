SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia and MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum, marking the debut of Hilton Hotels & Resorts in the northwest region of the Russian Federation. The new-build hotel is part of the ExpoForum Complex, which attracts more than 400 events per year including conferences, corporate functions, shows and sporting events. The opening of Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum strengthens Hilton's offering in the city, as it joins sister hotel, Hampton by Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum.

"St. Petersburg is often referred to as the cultural capital of Russia, making the city an exciting destination for travellers all over the world," said Andreas Lackner, regional head, full service brand management, Hilton. "We are excited to grow our presence in this region, offering guests an unforgettable stay, as well as our trusted hospitality."

Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum boasts two restaurants and a bar where guests can indulge in a number of international dishes and relax with the finest cocktails:

GRIL' restaurant offersguests mouth-watering, locally-sourced steaks to their desired taste, an array of seafood and chicken grilled to perfection in an elegant ambience

restaurant offersguests mouth-watering, locally-sourced steaks to their desired taste, an array of seafood and chicken grilled to perfection in an elegant ambience PARC, thehotel's main restaurant, serves the freshest produce from the moment guests start their day with a bountiful breakfast to the end of a busy day in the city

thehotel's main restaurant, serves the freshest produce from the moment guests start their day with a bountiful breakfast to the end of a busy day in the city LIGHT BAR's ambient light décor will transport guests to the 'white nights' of St. Petersburg

Well-known for being one of Europe's most beautiful cities, St. Petersburg boasts culture, history and a number of architectural treasures. Guests can make use of the hotel's complimentary shuttle service to explore local cultural and historical attractions, including the Hermitage, St. Isaacs Cathedral, Mariinsky Theatre and the serene Pavlosvk Park, which surrounds Pavlovsk Palace. The hotel also enjoys great transport links with Pulkovo International Airport just eight kilometres away.

"We are delighted to be welcoming guests to the latest destination in the ExpoForum Complex," said Francois Morvan, cluster general manager, Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum. "Business and leisure guests alike can experience the beauty of this UNESCO World Heritage City, outstanding architecture, and long summer 'white nights,' while enjoying unparalleled access to one of the world's largest exhibition centres."

The hotel offers 169 contemporary guest rooms, including 65 stylish executive rooms and suites, where guests can enjoy access to the Executive Lounge and a range of complimentary snacks and meals. Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum also caters to meetings and events of all sizes, with eight multifunctional modern meeting rooms and one pillar-less ballroom capable of accommodating up to 550 guests. The large foyer also provides a unique touch, as it is available for pre-function events and benefits from natural daylight. Furthermore, with access to the ExpoForum, Hilton Saint Petersburg and sister hotel Hampton by Hilton ExpoForum are great destinations for large-scale events, allowing guests to attend a conference or corporate function with convenience and the reassurance of a comfortable night's sleep.

Guests can replenish at the two-level spa, which includes over 10 treatment rooms on the second level and a large indoor swimming pool on the lower level, as well as a massage room, saunas and Turkish bath. The fitness centre, featuring the latest Technogym equipment, is also available to guests' 24-hours a day.

Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room.

Hilton Saint Petersburg ExpoForum is located at Peterburgskoye Highway 62 Building 1, Saint Petersburg, Russia. For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton.com or call +7 812 647 7484.

