Press Release

Holiday Inn Express® Brand Helps Guests Be The Readiest With the Launch of its Newest Campaign and the Return of Rob Riggle as Champion of The Readiest

The brand introduces new user-generated campaign spots in partnership with Jukin Media

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces the launch of the newest Holiday Inn Express brand campaign, Be The Readiest, and its partnership with Jukin Media, a digital entertainment company that specializes in helping the global creative community leverage the world's most compelling UGC videos. The newest iteration of the beloved Stay Smart® campaign shows how the Holiday Inn Express brand helps its guests go from ready to the readiest in a series of creative vignettes— produced by creative agency of record Ogilvy and Mather— where crowdsourced videos demonstrate how people are on the top of their game when they are 'The Readiest'. Additionally, the Holiday Inn Express brand is bringing back Rob Riggle – actor, comedian and official Creative Director and Champion of The Readiest – for its Be The Readiest campaign spots premiering in May.

Holiday Inn Express sought out Jukin Media, which uses proprietary technology and a highly-trained global research staff to discover and clear the world's best viral-style videos, to play an integral role in the campaign. With over 60 million fans across its social channels, the company curates and produces video for social platforms to the tune of 1.5+ billion views per month. Leveraging the power of the internet to find amateur content, Jukin was able to mine its vast video library and comb the broader social web to find remarkably engaging videos that perfectly demonstrate why being ready just doesn't come close to being 'The Readiest'.