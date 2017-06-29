Holiday Inn Express® Brand Helps Guests Be The Readiest With the Launch of its Newest Campaign and the Return of Rob Riggle as Champion of The Readiest
The brand introduces new user-generated campaign spots in partnership with Jukin Media
Holiday Inn Express sought out Jukin Media, which uses proprietary technology and a highly-trained global research staff to discover and clear the world's best viral-style videos, to play an integral role in the campaign. With over 60 million fans across its social channels, the company curates and produces video for social platforms to the tune of 1.5+ billion views per month. Leveraging the power of the internet to find amateur content, Jukin was able to mine its vast video library and comb the broader social web to find remarkably engaging videos that perfectly demonstrate why being ready just doesn't come close to being 'The Readiest'.
Brendon Mulvihill, SVP, Head of Licensing at Jukin Media, added: "It's been a pleasure to work with a forward-thinking brand like Holiday Inn Express to leverage authentic, socially-native user-generated video content to tell their story in a way that resonates with their community."
Gribble continued: "We are also excited to bring Rob Riggle back this year, expanding his role to Champion of the Readiest. When Rob first joined the Holiday Inn Express team as Creative Director and Breakfast Excellence Honcho in 2015, he upgraded breakfast with one-touch pancakes, hot and ready in 60 seconds, and, in 2016, he was back to introduce one-touch Keurig Coffee brewers in every Holiday Inn Express hotel room. Over the past two years, Rob has played an integral role in elevating the Holiday Inn Express guest experience from ready to the readiest and we are thrilled he is back on board as our Champion of the Readiest."
This campaign kicks off today with a series of digital assets meant to inspire guests to Be The Readiest followed by hilarious TV spots featuring Rob Riggle. Throughout the spring, summer and fall of 2017, Jukin Media's Readiest compilations and Riggle's clever contributions will be featured on holidayinnexpress.com as well as the Holiday Inn Express brand's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.
