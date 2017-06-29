New York, NY – W Hotels Worldwide, now part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced the signing of W Marbella and The Residences at W Marbella. Scheduled to open in 2021 and developed in partnership with Sunrise Inversiones 2015 S.L (an affiliate of Platinum Estates Limited), W Marbella will be located on the pristine golden sands of Playa Real de Zaragoza, just a short drive from the energetic nightlife scene of downtown Marbella.

"Located on one of the most glamourous beaches in Southern Spain, W Marbella will infuse the brand's signature style and innovative programming into this coveted destination," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Joining our portfolio of other coveted W Escapes around the world, W Marbella will provide insider access to this fun-seeker's paradise, inviting guests to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat."

W Marbella will offer 200 spacious guestrooms, including 26 suites and an Extreme Wow Suite – the brand's extravagant take on the traditional Presidential Suite. The hotel will feature a vibrant bar and a signature restaurant; an AWAY spa complete with a beauty salon and juice bar; FIT state-of-the-art workout facility; and two WET pool decks. For those looking for an extraordinary venue for their next meeting, W Marbella will provide five ultra-modern meeting rooms along with a covered terrace, measuring more than 10,000 square feet, ideal for outdoor parties and events.

A perfect complement to Marbella's social scene, W Marbella will boast its very own Beach Club with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea. The Beach Club at W Marbella will open in advance of the hotel in time for the Summer 2018 season.

The Residences at W Marbella will boast 100 low-rise, condominium apartments and villas available for purchase. The W-branded beachfront Residences will offer owners access to all of the hotel's amenities and services, including preferred reservations at the hotel's restaurants, bars and lounges; in-residence dining and STYLE housekeeping services, as well as a private pool and the brand's signature Whatever/Whenever service promise.

"We believe that the W brand is the perfect fit for this landmark location and look forward to seeing W Marbella emerge as the most sought after and admired resort in Spain," said Roshni Mohinani, Chairwoman, Platinum Estates.

"We are delighted to be working with our esteemed partners at Platinum Estates Limited to bring the iconic W brand to Marbella," said Carlton Ervin, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Marriott International. "The signing of the third W Hotel in Spain underlines the continued demand for this iconic luxury lifestyle brand in key European travel destinations. This is also our third hotel project with Platinum Estates Limited and follows the signings of W Madrid and Aloft Madrid Gran Via, which will both open in 2019."

With the opening of W Marbella in 2021, Spain will be the only country in Europe to boast three W Hotels, joining the acclaimed W Barcelona, which redefined Spain's hospitality scene since it opened in 2009, as well as the forthcoming W Madrid, slated to open in 2019. W Marbella will be the fourth W Escape in Europe, a newly created portfolio of W Hotels located in ski, sand and entertainment destinations around the world, that make the traditional 'resort' a last resort.

W Marbella will join the brand's robust portfolio of 50 hotels around the globe, including the recently opened W Las Vegas, W Goa and W Punta de Mita, as well as the soon-to-open W Shanghai, W Tel Aviv, W Madrid, W Panama and W Dubai – The Palm. W Hotels is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: The statements about the expansion of the W hotel portfolio over the next five years and expected North American hotel openings by the end of 2020 are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, not historical facts, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth; and other risk factors identified in the most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q that Marriott International, Inc. has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those statements. Those statement is made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

