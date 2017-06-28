Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter Debuts
Property Marks Brand’s First Opening in the French Quarter
Managed by HRI Lodging, LLC, Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter offers a combination of stylish studio and one bedroom suites, including 12 balcony suites that feature fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay including a complimentary, full-hot breakfast seven days a week, an evening social Monday through Thursday, Wi-Fi, and a grocery shopping service**.
Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor space that includes a pool, kitchen and grill area, as well as a pool table, putting green, 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and more than 1,500 square feet of flexible meeting space. Guests also have the option of valet parking at the property and exploring the city on the red line streetcar service adjacent to it.
Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter or call 504-930-4494.
Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.
*SOURCE: New Orleans CVB
**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.
