Dubai, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Eastern Europe, today signed an agreement with RSG International, a UAE-based global conglomerate, with interests in the property development, automotive and industrial equipment sectors across the Middle East, North America and South Asia, for a new five star hotel and serviced apartment project in Dubai, located in Sufouh Gardens on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Named 'Sabah Rotana', the 54-storey, 534-room property will be managed by Rotana on behalf of RSG International and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020.

The agreement was signed by Raj Sahni (Abu Sabah), Owner and Chairman of RSG International, and Nasser Al Nowais, Chairman of Rotana. Also present at the signing ceremony were Sabah Sahni, Vice Chairman of RSG International, Sumeet Sahni, Deputy Vice Chairman of RSG International and Jasjit Singh Jaaj, Group CEO of RSG International, Selim El Zyr Vice Chairman of Rotana and Omer Kaddouri President & CEO of Rotana.

"We are very pleased to partner with RSG International, that brings over 25 years of experience in real estate and property development, on this new venture," said Nasser Al Nowais. "Sabah Rotana has been designed keeping in mind the comfort and flexibility that today's modern traveller demands, and will offer guests an enriching experience. The project continues Rotana's strategy of centrally locating its properties in prime city areas in order for guests to enjoy greater convenience and easy accessibility."

Raj Sahni (Abu Sabah) said, "We are proud to award management of one of our distinguished projects to the region's premier hotel management company. Set in a prominent location in one of Dubai's most vibrant and dynamic communities, on Sheikh Zayed Road, we hope to create an iconic hospitality landmark in Dubai. RSG International has long been a trusted name in the region's property development market, and our collaboration with Rotana on this prestigious new project will allow us to consolidate our presence in the fast-growing hospitality segment."

Rising up to 54 storeys, Sabah Rotana is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, towering over the Al Sufouh landscape and will offer majestic views of the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and neighbouring communities such as Emirates Living. It is in the vicinity of Jumeirah Central district, Dubai's new urban lifestyle capital, and is only minutes away from iconic city landmarks and major shopping destinations and business centres.

Guests can look forward to a quiet and comfortable accommodation at the exquisitely designed hotel which features 210 spacious, well-appointed rooms in addition to 10 executive suites and 2 ultra-luxurious presidential suites. The hotel apartments meanwhile will include 260 one-bedroom and 52 two-bedroom apartments that will provide guests with all the comforts for a pleasant and memorable long stay.

Complementing the elegant rooms and suites will be an impressive array of food and beverage offerings with seven unique venues including restaurants, bars and three night clubs including one on the roof top, serving a variety of delectable cuisines, styles and atmosphere. Another key attraction will be the business and recreational facilities including three fully-equipped meeting rooms, an executive lounge, and an ultra-modern gym, swimming pool and wellness lounge. Further distinguishing the property will be its massive parking facility, which is spread across the basement and podium levels and will accommodate up to 800 vehicles.

Contact

Binan Souleiman

TRACCS

Phone: +97150 9448389

Send Email