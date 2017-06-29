L.E. Hotels Welcomes Two New Boutique Luxury Properties in Europe and South America
The hotels added to the collection include:
Relais Villa L'Olmo – Tuscany, Italy: From a restored country farmhouse to private Italian villas, each of the 20 accommodations at the Relais Villa L'Olmo is quintessential Tuscany. Terracotta floors, exposed Oak beams and original stonework decorate the property, while a panoramic fresh-water pool overlooks the expanse of olive groves and distant Chianti Hills. Its central location allows guests to easily take day trips to the neighboring cities of Florence, Siena and Pisa.
Luhho Suites Bogotá – Bogotá, Colombia: Situated in the upscale Santa Barbara neighborhood of Bogota, Luhho Suites Bogota offers the ideal location for shopping, dining and entertainment. Each of the property's 55 suites offer smart technology, modern design and a full kitchen. For those that don't feel like cooking, Di Luhho Ristorante offers fresh Italian fare, while Connection Bar-Café serves a variety of coffees, cocktails and antipastos. Guests can also retreat to the Skybar on the 7th floor for spectacular views of the city.
About L.E. Hotels
L.E. Hotels is a global representation hospitality brand that represents a "limited edition" collection of independently owned and operated properties in 18 countries. These properties each feature a signature distinction and one-of-a-kind individuality rarely found among large hotel chains. Each hotel has its own unique personality, is often located near historical sites, and has compelling design and authentic architectural elements. L.E. Hotels provides its member properties an undisputed global sales advantage through its 13 international sales offices and committed to maximizing business opportunities for each of its members. Properties benefit from an extensive variety of valuable reservations and marketing services, all of which increase each hotel's viability, visibility and sales. L.E. Hotels, www.lehotels.com, is a brand of Harkham Hospitality, Inc.
