External Article28 March 2017
Tel Aviv's cool new lifeguard stand 'hotel'
CNN.com
Tel Aviv is practically synonymous with the beach. But a new hotel is giving tourists an opportunity to experience that famous beach in a whole new way.
One of the city's famous lifeguard stands, normally a tan color that blends in with the sand, has been repainted with Israel-inspired graffiti from local street artist Edgar Rafael and converted into a pop-up three-room hotel.The idea began when Israeli tourism officials discovered that many younger visitors to the country were more interested in taking a city break than in exploring the countryside.
