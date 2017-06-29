At an exclusive reception at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Acting President of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Madhu Rao and Rakesh Sarna, MD and CEO Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris officially launched "Warmer Welcomes" – the integration of Shangri-La's Golden Circle and Taj's InnerCircle loyalty programmes across a portfolio of over 200 hotels under the Shangri-La and Taj brands.

A first for the hotel industry – "Warmer Welcomes" is a leading partnership offering members of Shangri-La Golden Circle and Taj InnerCircle loyalty programmes reciprocal benefits and the opportunity to earn their preferred loyalty currency when staying at any Shangri-La or Taj property located in 131 destinations in China, India, South East Asia, the Middle East, United Kingdom, Europe, Africa and The Americas. In addition to enjoying personal recognition, guests can instantly convert points to redeem awards and benefits from either programme. A highly visual microsite, www.warmerwelcomes.com, was customised for the alliance and responds digitally across all devices.

Embracing the spirit of "Warmer Welcomes" and to celebrate its debut, Shangri-La is rewarding Taj InnerCircle members staying at Shangri-La with triple Taj Inner Circle Points (TIC Points). Similarly, Shangri-La Golden Circle members staying at a Taj property will receive triple Golden Circle Award Points (GC Award Points).

The inaugural offer, valid from now through 30 June 2017, is perfect for travellers looking for the ultimate break in international cities such as Dubai, Mumbai, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo and New York. For details and reservations, please visit www.shangri-la.com or www.tajhotels.com.

Shangri-La Golden Circle and Taj InnerCircle members taking advantage of the inaugural offer must first link their account at the respective programme's website for automatic status matching. Shangri-La's Diamond members are aligned with Taj's Platinum membership level, while Golden Circle Jade members are awarded Gold status of the Taj InnerCircle programme. Guests wishing to enrol as either brand's loyalty member can do so at Taj or Shangri-La's official websites. Golden Circle members staying at a Taj hotel earn three GC Award Points for every US$5 spent, and Taj InnerCircle members receive four TIC Points for every US$5 expended on qualifying stays.

In addition, members are able to enjoy the perks of instantly converting points to redeem awards. The conversion rate for Shangri-La Golden Circle Award Points to Taj InnerCircle Points is 100 GC Award Points to 67 TIC Points. A minimum of 100 GC Award Points is required for each conversion and a maximum of 250,000 points can be converted per calendar year. Converting Taj InnerCircle Points to Golden Circle Award Points is at the rate of 100 TIC Points to 38 GC Award Points. A minimum of 100 TIC Points is required for each conversion and a maximum of 250,000 points can be converted per calendar year.

About Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces

Established in 1902, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris is one of Asia's largest and finest group of hotels, comprising 101 hotels in 64 destinations across the globe, including presence in India, North America, United Kingdom, Africa, Middle East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal. From world-renowned landmarks to modern business hotels, idyllic beach resorts to authentic Grand Palaces, each Taj hotel offers an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service and modern luxury. For over a century, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, the iconic flagship has set a benchmark for fine living with exquisite refinement, inventiveness and warmth. Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris is part of the Tata Group, India's premier business house. For more information please visit tajhotels.com.

About Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Hong Kong-based Shangri-La International Hotel Management Limited, one of the world's premier hotel management companies, currently operates over 95 hotels in 22 countries and 73 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, Hotel Jen and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the group has established its brand hallmark of "hospitality from the heart" over four decades in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and the Indian Ocean. The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com.