Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) Opens Its First Global Sales Office in Europe (in London) To Serve Worldwide Portfolio
Peter Groom, Joins ALHI as Executive Director of Global Sales to open London office as part of ALHI’s Sales Force Expansion Abroad for their Worldwide Portfolio of More Than 250 Luxury-Level Member Hotels & Resorts
"With over 30 years of GSO service to the North American marketplace, we are very pleased to now expand our ALHI GSO services abroad, in response to the many requests from planners and Members," said Sergot. "With the addition of Peter, who brings tremendous global experience and a wonderful passion for serving clients and members, European meeting and incentive professionals now have quick one-call access to ALHI's portfolio of more than 250 exceptional hotels and resorts in 63 countries."
Sergot added, "Plus, ALHI's portfolio also features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership that includes 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for M&I programs, and Destination Management Companies in100-plus locations worldwide. Peter and our entire ALHI team look forward to serving the needs of planners in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe."
In his previous position with FRHI, the highly accomplished Groom was responsible for the strategic account management for key global sales accounts in the U.K., the Netherlands and Scandinavia for FRHI's global portfolio of 120 luxury-level hotels across the Fairmont, Raffles & Swissotel brands. Prior to his tenure with FRHI, the 13-year hospitality industry veteran served as Regional Sales Manager for Morgans Hotel Group for its 12 luxury hotels worldwide, also based in London. Earlier, he served as Group Sales Executive – EMEA for Worldhotels, a company recently acquired by ALHI's parent company Associated Luxury Hotels. Groom serves on the Board of Directors for SITE Great Britain, and may be reached at pgroom@alhi.com and in London at +44 20 737 967 93.
Groom said, "I am very proud to join such an outstanding organization as ALHI, and I look forward to serving meeting, convention and incentive professionals in Europe on behalf of ALHI's truly exceptional hotels and resorts around the world. It will be rewarding for me to bring Accounts across my marketplace so many outstanding hotels and destination options, knowing that they each specialize in providing extraordinary venues and services specifically for meetings and programs of all types."
ALHI (alhi.com) features a distinguished portfolio of luxury-level city center business hotels, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels, boutique hotels and exquisite resorts, which offer a total of138,500 rooms and more than 10 million square feet of meeting space. The membership-based, dues-funded ALHI offers extensive GSO sales services throughout the United States, Canada and now Europe, at no cost to the Accounts, providing valuable services, expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for M&I programs of any size and scope worldwide. Collectively ALHI is prepared to assist Accounts with their programs in more than 63 countries worldwide.
For more information about ALHI, to inquire about any of the ALHI portfolio properties and Alliance partners, and/or to acquire a free copy of ALHI's "2017 Global Meeting Guide," contact your nearest of the 21 ALHI Global Sales offices in the U.S., Canada and now London. For specific contacts, go to alhi.com to identify the nearest "ALHI GSO Team" sales professionals in your area.
About ALHI, with 250 Hotels & Resorts + Alliance Members
ALHI (alhi.com), established in 1986, is the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the meetings and incentive marketplace, providing one-call local access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level hotels and resorts, collectively comprising 138,500 rooms and more than 10 million square feet of meeting space. ALHI"s distinguished portfolio features city center business hotels, exquisite resorts, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels and boutique hotels. ALHI"s portfolio also features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meeting & incentive programs,and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meeting & incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide. ALHI, hired and authorized by member properties, assists meeting professionals, incentive specialists, association executives, and business executives with their meetings, conventions and incentive programs in 63 countries at no cost to the accounts.