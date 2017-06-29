Meliá Hotels International currently employs more than 44,000 people worldwide, with a rich cultural diversity that enriches and defines its corporate identity and service culture. This grand family contains people of different kinds from more than 140 nations who work alongside each other, sharing ideas, challenges and experiences in a very dynamic industry full of opportunities, all sharing a common bond: their passion for hospitality. This diversity has made the company very sensitive about future generations and has led it to make improving employment opportunities for young people and tourism training one of its strategic priorities.

Meliá aims to contribute to talent development wherever it operates, which is why employability is an area to which it has been committed for some time. Working together with high quality partners, the company shares knowledge, equipment and experience, and opens its doors so that young but vulnerable talent can gain quality professional experience that improves their options in the labour market in such a dynamic industry.

Meliá works together with business organisations such as "Together for Employment" on projects to help integrate young people at risk of social exclusion, and also with universities and business schools to promote employability in the industry. In 2016, Meliá also joined the Coach Project in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), promoted by the Exit Foundation, where company volunteers work with groups of young people at risk of social and labour exclusion, providing coaching and mentoring. Given the interest of Meliá teams in taking part in voluntary projects (more than 43% in 2016), this action will be extended to other cities throughout the year.