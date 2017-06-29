Des Moines, IA -- My Place Hotels of America is extremely thrilled to welcome Matthew Eller of Eller Enterprises as its newest franchisee! Eller will kick off his new venture with My Place by bringing two brand new My Place hotels to the greater Des Moines Metropolitan area by Fall 2017! My Place Hotel-Ankeny, IA, a 3-story, 46- unit hotel, will be located on 2506 Tones Drive. Its sister location in Altoona, a 3-story, 64-unit hotel, will be located at 2315 Adventureland Drive. Both hotels are anticipated to open in August, 2017.

Eller is a highly experienced business executive and director who has demonstrated the ability to lead diverse teams of professionals to new levels of success in a variety of highly competitive, cutting-edge and fast paced environments. With the experience to fully support his new venture, he said choosing My Place was a simple decision.

"As a Hotelier that also develops, constructs and operates my properties, I was looking for efficiency in design, construction costs and in its operating platform," Eller said. "I found that My Place Hotels certainly checked all those boxes! Additionally, the opportunity to work with

a fresh, rapidly growing, all new construction brand that's backed by a family run parent company with a long standing history in the lodging industry, really made the decision to join My Place Hotels a simple one for me!"

Additionally, Eller's history of more than 23 years of hands-on project management and system engineeringstrategiesfurtherexplains My Place's appeal to him. He can successfully analyze a project's critical business requirements, identify deficiencies and potential opportunities. His successes in creating innovative, cost-effective solutions for enhancing competitiveness, increasing revenues and improving customer service also aligns with the spirit of the brand he said.

"The efficiency of the design and the authenticity of the people at My Place make it easy to understand why this is going to be a successful brand," Eller said.

My Place EVP of Franchise Development Terry Kline said the addition of Eller's commitment is reason for great excitement at My Place, who currently has 45 franchises sold and a near term development pipeline of 32 additional locations.

"We're pleased to add yet another highly experienced developer and entrepreneur like Matt Eller to our growing family of quality franchisees," Kline said.

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. is persistently advancing in its campaign for U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chain currently has 28 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow. To book your stay at My Place, please call the toll-free reservation line at: 855-200- 5685, or visit myplacehotels.com to book online.

