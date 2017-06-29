Raleigh, N.C. – Concord Hospitality announced today the opening of AC Raleigh North Hills, the first AC Hotels by Marriott property to open its doors in the state. Concord and Kane Realty partnered together on the new 135-room hotel, one of 30 AC Hotels opening nationwide in the next 18 months.

AC Hotel Raleigh North Hills features the brand's signature open-concept spaces outfitted with modern furnishings and décor. The seven-story hotel includes communal spaces that offer state-of-the-art technology and complimentary WiFi for guests and locals to work, connect, explore and socialize. The property is within easy walking distance of arts and entertainment, restaurants, shops and galleries in the North Hills area.

The hotel's rooftop lounge and terrace, Level7, features panoramic views of the area and serves tapas-inspired small plates, Spanish wines, handcrafted cocktails and local beers. Level7 is accessible from inside the hotel, as well as through a separate entrance that takes guests to the rooftop by way of a glass elevator. It is open to hotel guests and the public. This level also offers 1,370 square feet of meeting space, featuring integrated AV technology and customizable banquet menus.

"While we have developed many hotels during the past 30+ years, it was a special privilege to team with friends and respected colleagues from Marriott and Kane Realty to bring the AC Hotels vision to life in our own backyard," said Mark Laport, co-founder, president and CEO of Concord Hospitality.

Concord has partnered with Marriott International on the development of new hotel brands for the last two decades. That alignment for strategic growth and passion for delivering best in class service is represented in Concord's achievement of winning the coveted Marriott Partnership Circle Award 10 times and in 2016, being inducted into Marriott's Partnership Circle Hall of Fame for hospitality excellence.

"To have AC Hotels in the Triangle is very exciting," said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation. "This new hotel enriches our shared vision with Concord, to create irresistible places within vibrant communities, and we believe it will be very successful here in North Hills."

Concord Hospitality and Kane Realty have worked together on multiple projects since 2008, including the Renaissance Raleigh and Hyatt House hotels, both located in North Hills.

AC Raleigh North Hills is designed for those creative, well-traveled, entrepreneurial spirits who are constantly on the go and who appreciate the oasis of a well-designed hotel that allows them to welcome moments of tranquility, be present and connect with others. Everything at AC Hotels by Marriott® is created with intention. It edits away what is unnecessary in order to provide guests with thoughtfully designed moments of elegance that elevate their stay. The brand's style features clean, simple and crisp lines, marrying sophisticated European style with a distinctly modern feel.

Contact

Alex Ellis

Phone: 919-277-1188

Send Email