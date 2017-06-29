HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts (HotelREZ) and Guestline ink new partnership agreement to provide full service representation to hotels via HotelREZ's own HO chain code on the GDS.

HotelREZ, one of the largest and fastest growing hotel representation companies in the world, has been appointed as a GDS and distribution partner to Guestline, a leading provider of cloud-hosted property management (PMS), distribution and digital marketing technologies for the hospitality industry.

The two UK-based companies have already put in place a certified 2-way XML connection, which ensures hotel customers benefit from seamless connectivity between both providers. With this new partnership, Guestline customers are able to distribute real-time rates and inventory to the Global Distribution Systems (GDS), primarily used by travel agents, as well as to millions of other bookers using websites powered by the GDS worldwide. In addition to this, HotelREZ customers can benefit from Guestline's online merchandising platform, WebSuite, and channel management services.

Guestline customers can also benefit from access to HotelREZ'S own network of preferred travel agencies and consortia partnerships, as well as its global demand programme, which includes corporate and MICE RFP generation.

"Recognising that the GDS is of great importance to hotels' bottom line, we decided to broaden our distribution offering by partnering with HotelREZ, who are recognised as a global leader in the hotel representation sector. Our certified 2-way connectivity has already proved beneficial to a significant portfolio of mutual clients, providing them with optimal revenue and yield capabilities. Coupling Guestline's Rezlynx PMS with HotelREZ's unique distribution capabilities adds significant value for customers." Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director

at Guestline.

"Guestline offers a best in breed property management system, and exceptional service to its customers, so we are delighted to have been selected as a GDS representation partner. HotelREZ is continually focused on leading the market in providing a range of flexible entrepreneurial distribution, sales and marketing tools, aimed at independent hotels worldwide on an individual hotel or Private Label basis. We believe a combination of Guestline technology and our distribution platforms offers the very best solution for hotels looking for revenue growth." Mark Lewis, founder and CEO of HotelREZ.

Guestline and HotelREZ working in partnership will provide hotels with significant business distribution capabilities and ensure the latest technologies are available to Guestline customers. Contact us here for further information.

For more information on the suite of products and services available from Guestline, please visit www.guestline.com

View Source

Contact

Sophie Cartwright

Online Marketing Executive

Phone: 01743 282300

Send Email