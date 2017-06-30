Urbanest Darling Square Bolsters Trendy Design and Reputation with Innovative Door Lock Solutions from ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
Contemporary student housing complex taps global leader in hospitality security technology to implement Visionline and VingCard Signature RFID door locks with mobile access functionality
ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's Mobile Access operates with secure Seos technology, creating innovative security solutions by collaborating with property management systems to assign digital keys to each room and securely deliver them to residents' smartphones. The technology generates an encrypted digital key within the ASSA ABLOY Hospitality app that pairs with a resident's smartphone, giving them exclusive mobile access to their room or suite. Once a resident swipes their phone, the app transmits the encrypted key using the device's Bluetooth capability, ensuring total room access security and convenience.
Through implementation of the VingCard Signature RFID door locks, facility leadership additionally gains enhanced security functionality due to the platform's use of cutting-edge anti-cloning technology. With Visionline, personnel are also able to remotely monitor which keycards have accessed a particular area of the property and when. Any cards suspected of unauthorized use can consequently be deactivated remotely in order to minimize any threat to resident safety.
The current installation is the first stage of this project for Urbanest, with stage two commencing later this year. The property currently offers 635 rooms for students and is centrally located near Darling Harbour. It is within walking distance from UTS, the University of Notre Dame, the University of Sydney, public transportation and multiple shopping centres.
About ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
The global leader in hotel security technology for nearly 40 years, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality is a part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a publicly listed company with 47,000 employees. With products installed in properties all over the world, securing millions of guestrooms globally, the company's comprehensive range of security and technology solutions is comprised of VingCard electronic locks, Elsafe in-room safes, integrated software platforms and advanced mobile access solutions. Its latest innovation, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access provides advanced security for hotels and augments the stay experience for today's tech-savvy guests. Operating with secure Seos technology, Mobile Access allocates guestrooms and generates encrypted digital keys over a secure channel. This allows users to bypass the front desk and access their assigned guestrooms via their personal smart phones and watches. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality offers support in more than 166 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.