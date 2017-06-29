Avvio is at HITEC Amsterdam!

We're at Stand 76 from Tuesday 28th to Friday 31st March so drop by and meet our direct booking experts, Rich Tuckwell and Chris Rose. We'd love to have a chat about how we can help you drive your direct revenue, boost your conversions and minimise money spent on online travel agencies.

We're also sponsoring two education sessions at HITEC, so if you're in Amsterdam, why not come along?

Wednesday 29 March

11am- 12pm, D204, Elicium - Technology for Profit

As technology continues to advance and disrupt the industry and the world as we know it, businesses must understand and utilise the technology and data at their fingertips, so that they can stay ahead and keep impressing their guests.

Join the Technology For Profit education session sponsored by Avvio to learn how you can use technology to boost your profit.

Thursday 30 March

10:30 – 11:30, D203, Elicium - Pitching the Value of IT - How to Present Your IT Projects for Approval

Learn from the industry's top CIOs and IT Directors how to prepare a successful pitch for your IT projects. This education session, sponsored by Avvio, gives you the valuable opportunity to hear the professional stories of from leading IT experts in the hospitality industry and to apply their advice to your business.

Going to HSMAI ROC?

If you're attending the co-located conference, HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) on Wednesday 29th March, make sure you join the roundtable workshop, Mobile Dynamics: optimising your website for mobile booking and marketing, headed by Avvio's direct bookings expert, Rich Tuckwell.

As summarised by Rich:

"Digitalisation has brought choice to consumers. Hoteliers have had to develop multi-channel distribution strategies. The biggest players have developed omni-channel strategies to ensure their customers enjoy a seamless and consistent experience whether they book online through mobile, tablet, desktop or offline in a store or over the phone. This interactive roundtable will explore more about how digital technology has changed the way hotel brands connect with guests through a 24/7 relationship both in and out of stay, and from finding a hotel, to checking in, during the stay and after departure."

This is bound to be an invaluable and business-changing discussion and we look forward to seeing you at the roundtable at 15:00-15:25 on Wednesday.

