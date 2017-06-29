The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) has published the tenth edition of one of its bestselling textbooks, Managing Front Office Operations, by Michael L. Kasavana, Ph.D. This textbook provides a comprehensive overview of a hotel's front office and the role it plays in creating memorable guest experiences. Readers will learn how the front office interacts with other departments, strategies front desk personnel can use to help keep the hotel profitable, and how e-commerce and social networking affect front office operations.

The tenth edition features several new sections related to the impact of technology on hotel operations, including information on social media platforms, mobile services, mobile device connectivity issues guests may experience in hotels, mobile payments, and how the Internet of Things will affect guest service. New material has been added on key cards and keyless entry technology. In addition, the section on income statements has been revised to reflect the most recent edition of the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry.

Managing Front Office Operations, Tenth Edition, is available in print and eBook formats, and is also available as a Distance Learning course.

Educators at hospitality management programs in the United States can order this and all AHLEI textbooks directly from AHLEI, as the organization discontinued its distribution agreement with Pearson Higher Education, effective July 1, 2015. U.S. academic customers can place orders and request desk copies by contacting academics@ahlei.org or by calling 1.800.344.4381 or +1.517.372.8800. Industry customers can order online at www.ahlei.org.

Contact

Elizabeth Johnson

Senior PR & Marketing Manager

Phone: 407-999-8174

Send Email