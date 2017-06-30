IHMG - International Hotel Management Group - has successfully implemented Guestline's award winning cloud hosted hospitality software. This includes the roll out of property management system Rezlynx, alongside Guestline Distribution, PCI & Rezlynx mobile into their portfolio of unique hotels across The Netherlands, Belgium and France.

The IHMG team selected Guestline as their preferred provider of centralised and integrated hospitality solutions to enable the efficient and effective management of each of the 11 properties from any device at any time from any location. It was essential for IHMG to upgrade from their previous disjointed, non-integrated system that also required manual loading of rates and availability across the group. With built-in rate management, this will no longer be an issue and will free time and resources for alternative duties.

Guestline were selected to provide a scalable solution that will support the IHMG team with their extensive expansion plans across Europe. IHMG will benefit from an ongoing programme of product development and upgrades across the suite of products, enabling them to stay up to date with latest enhancements and to utilise the latest technology available to them.

Inge van Laar, Manager Business Process & Information Technology at International Hotel Management Group said, "The customers' experience is of upmost importance to us. We are keen to increase automated processes wherever possible to allow the front of house teams to spend more time enhancing the guests' stay at the hotel and to minimise the customers' effort to book online – thus creating a seamless and enjoyable customer journey.

We use Rezlynx mobile across a range of tablets to allow quick, easy & mobile check in and out of the hotels. The installation and training we received was second to none, the disruption to our business was non-existent and most of our data was seamlessly transferred from the old property management system to Guestline. We were concerned about losing the invaluable customer history data we have collected on our guests but, again, this was seamlessly transferred into Rezlynx with limited disruption experienced."

The need for a hospitality solutions provider capable of supporting the requirements of a growing hotel group with improved reporting, smarter property management and mobile technology to develop their business and focus on lucrative revenue streams was very important to IHMG. The company can now benefit from flexible, easy to use technology, with clear overviews and comprehensive reports across the estate, accessible at any time from any place.

Matt Willacy, VP of Strategic Business at Guestline added, "IHMG has embraced Guestline's superior solutions and has selected Guestline technology to power their operational efficiencies and enhance their effectiveness. IHMG is a very welcomed addition to Guestline's rapidly increasing customer base and we are looking forward to supporting the IHMG team during this exciting time of growth and expansion."

To arrange a demonstration of the suite of hospitality software solutions available from Guestline, please visit www.guestline.com or contact us via enquiries@guestline.com

View Source

Contact

Sophie Cartwright

Online Marketing Executive

Phone: 01743 282300

Send Email