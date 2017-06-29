MCALLEN, Texas and MCLEAN, Va. – Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 99 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen complements the city's rapid growth as the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan area was recently named one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities expected to see a 51 percent population increase within the next 25 years.*

"McAllen's mild weather year-round not only draws people looking to relocate to a warmer climate, but also nature enthusiasts and avid birdwatchers from around the world to witness species that can be found nowhere else in the United States," said Mario Flores, general manager. "We look forward to offering guests visiting this ever-evolving, diverse city a spacious and modern extended-stay lodging option centered on value-driven amenities."

Owned by Milburn-Oberfeld Hospitality, LLC and managed by Perspective Hospitality Management Services, Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool as well as a flexible meeting or event space that can accommodate up to 100 guests. Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen is pet-friendly.

Located at 525 South Ware Road, Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen offers guests convenient access to McAllen-Miller International Airport located three miles away. The McAllen Convention Center, McAllen Performing Arts Center, and various dining and shopping options are also located within walking distance of the hotel.

Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton McAllen or call 956-391-2964.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE: BizJournals.com

