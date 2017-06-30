Melbourne, Australia – Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), will open to guests on 28 March, 2017, bringing stylish design and modern comfort at an affordable price to Australia's most cultural and creative city.

Located at 22 Pearl River Road amongst Melbourne's rejuvenated and popular Docklands area, Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands will form part of the much anticipated Marina Tower complex – an urban development project converting 3,795 square metres of prime riverside land into a mixed use residential and commercial precinct. Located just two kilometres west of Melbourne's Central Business District, the hotel is within easy reach of Melbourne's iconic attractions and laneways, markets, boutiques, and exhibitions and galleries, as well as the city's famous dining and nightlight culture, all of which are easily accessible via a free tram.

Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands will boast 273 modern and comfortable guest rooms including 16 studios, with each room offering either city or river views. The hotel will feature all the brand's defining touches including: complimentary bottled water in all rooms, fast and free internet access throughout the property, Four Comfort Beds™ and an energising breakfast, helping guests to start and end the day right.

The hotel's welcoming pub will serve as the perfect spot for colleagues, friends or family to enjoy the brand's iconic Best Brews and BBQ™, where guests can enjoy a crisp local craft beer and seasonal BBQ-style appetizers. The hotel's all-day dining restaurant will offer a healthy breakfast in the morning and an a la carte dining menu in the evening. Alternatively, guests can treat themselves to in-room dining.

Additional hotel amenities include a 25-metre outdoor heated swimming pool with a large deck area where guests can relax and enjoy a tasty snack or chilled drink poolside. A 24-hour fitness centre with a spa and steam room ensure guests can maintain their health and wellbeing whilst on the road.

With five state-of-the-art meeting and function rooms that can welcome up to 450 guests, as well as the hotel's close proximity to Tullamarine Airport, Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands is ideal for business meetings, conferences, weddings and memorable social functions. Gatherings can also be hosted outside on the outdoor decking area, which is ideal for cocktail events.