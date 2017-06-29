One of the truly rising regions in the global hospitality industry is Southeast Asia, which is home to a vibrant and eclectic group of countries, each with its own interesting and attractive culture, as well as some of the greatest natural beauty in the world, from islands to beaches to jungles and mountainsides.

It would behoove any savvy hotel operator with an international presence to be well-versed on this region, which includes the following nine countries: Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. As this region has risen on the global travel radar, so too have the number of hotel construction projects that are underway there. Currently, Southeast Asia is home to 423 hotel construction projects, which, when completed, are projected to yield a total of 98,592 new rooms for guests.

This sort of explosive growth is notable on its own, but what's particularly interesting is the distribution of hotel construction projects among the countries in the region. For example, the country undergoing the most prolific hotel growth is Indonesia, which currently has 119 hotel construction projects underway. This makes sense, as Indonesia is a vibrant country, where tourists from across the globe flock to visit a nation spread across a series of islands. The most popular destination in Indonesia is the capital city of Jakarta, which is also the location of the majority of hotel growth, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database.

Next on the list is Malaysia, where there are at present 78 hotel construction projects underway, many of them in that city's own bustling capital, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia, which is known for its gorgeous mix of beaches and rainforests, is located in part on the Malay Peninsula and in part on the island of Borneo.

Close behind Malaysia on the list of countries in Southeast Asia with the most under construction hotel projects is Thailand, which currently has 72. Thailand has, perhaps, been on the global travel radar a bit longer than its regional counterparts thanks to its largest city, Bangkok. After Thailand, the next city is Vietnam, where there are 61 hotel construction projects that are currently underway.

The other cities in the region do not have quite as many projects underway as their larger counterparts, although that's not to discount them. They all have at least 10 projects that will come to fruition soon. Of these countries, the Philippines has the most hotel construction projects currently underway, with a grand total of 35, most of which are in or nearby that country's largest city, Manilla.

The bottom of the list is rounded out by Singapore, which has 18 hotel construction projects underway, Cambodia, which has 15, Myanmar, which also has 15, and Laos, which is last on the list with its total of 10 hotel construction projects.

Let's take a look a some of the most interesting Hotel Projects taking place in South East Asia.

Best Western Premier Himalai Resort

Best Western Premier Himalai Resort will provide upscale rooms and suites, all featuring a selection of modern amenities including flat-screen TVs, universal power sockets, USB ports and complimentary Wi-Fi.

dusitD2 Sunset Road

dusitD2 Sunset Road is set between Kuta and Seminyak, 15 minutes from the beach. It will feature 380 rooms plus 100 additional units operating as a separate "condotel".

Ozo Hoi An

The new Ozo Hoi An will offer a restaurant, gym and meeting space. The property will also form part of a new beachfront leisure complex also featuring F&B and retail outlets, and a pool which guests can access.

Ozo Hoi An offers guest-friendly in-room amenities including high-speed Wi-Fi, workspaces with multimedia panel and built-in connectors, black-out curtains and sound proofing.

