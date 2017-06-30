CHICAGO – World of Hyatt, the new global platform from Hyatt, today introduced its first global loyalty program promotion, Double Points for Being You. In addition to the World of Hyatt program benefits and rewards that launched March 1, World of Hyatt members have the opportunity to earn double points April 1 – June 30, 2017 on eligible stays worldwide, starting with their second eligible stay during the promotion period.

"Built on the idea that loyalty starts with understanding, World of Hyatt brings more rewards and benefits for doing the things members love to do—from trusted hotel stays to shared dining experiences to deserved spa treatments," said Jeff Zidell, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. "Our first World of Hyatt promotion celebrates our members with double points when they stay, so they can enjoy meaningful rewards like free nights and room upgrades even more quickly."

World of Hyatt members are invited to participate in the promotion by completing the following:

From now throughJune 30, 2017, register at worldofhyatt.com/doublepoints

Make a reservation on Hyatt.com and complete your second eligible stay during the promotion period,April 1 through June 30,2017, to begin earning double points

Provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of reservation and check-in

World of Hyatt puts members at the center and focuses first and foremost on connecting them to the people, places and experiences at the heart of their world. For example, World of Hyatt and AFAR are collaborating on an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime member excursion to Tokyo. Beyond a traditional hotel stay, the three-day experiential itinerary will provide unparalleled access to the city in a way that will create unforgettable memories and relationships.

The World of Hyatt loyalty program launched March 1 with benefits that include:

Earning five base points for every eligible U.S. dollar spent at Hyatt locations worldwide and at 12 participating M life Rewards destinations in Las Vegas

Base Points count toward earning tier status, including Base Points earned for dining and spa experiences even when members are not staying the night

Redeeming points for rewards such as free nights without blackout dates at Hyatt hotels and resorts, room upgrades, dining and more

A free night award for staying at five different Hyatt brands

Waived resort fees on free night awards and on all eligible stays for Globalist members

Confirmed suite upgrades at the time of booking for qualifying top-tier members

Guests can join World of Hyatt for free online at worldofhyatt.com, via phone in the U.S. or Canada (1-800-51-HYATT) or at any Hyatt hotel or resort worldwide. For full promotion details, including terms and conditions, please visit worldofhyatt.com/doublepoints.

