Denver, Colo. – Next month at HX-NEXT, ADB will showcase an interactive TV solution for in-room entertainment that enables guests to stream content directly from their mobile devices to the guestroom TV. An essential part of its vuTyme in-room entertainment platform,vuCaster streams or "casts" personalized programming from YouTube, Netflix, Pandora and other premium content providers onto the bigger in-room screen to deliver a frictionless customer experience without the guest having to provide their account login credentials.

vuCaster will be on display at Table 19 during HT-NEXT, to be held April 10 to 13 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. With the theme "Be Frictionless," HT-NEXT will introduce hoteliers to technologies that create stays that are effortless, smooth, and with no difficulty. Both vuCaster and vuTyme are designed to remove friction in the guestroom by enabling an entertainment experience that mirrors what users are already familiar with at home.

"Guests expect the hotel TV experience to be as good as – if not better than – what they have at home," said Chris Dinallo, ADB CTO of Business TV. "When it comes to in-room entertainment, travelers would 'prefer' to watch content that they bring with them using the room TV because 'most hotels don't have any good channels or any way to know what channel is what.' We created vuCaster to make the streaming process as easy as possible.

"To stream content from smartphones, tablets, portable computers and other mobile devices to the TV, guests simply use the vuTyme on-screen menu to activate vuCaster," he said. "It's not necessary for guests to enter their account credentials for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others. Once activated, guests launch the vuCaster app on their mobile device. By pressing the Cast icon, content is instantly streamed to the TV. It's frictionless. And, when content is being viewed on the TV, it frees up guests' mobile devices for other activities."

vuCaster is powered by Google Cast™ (a registered trademark of Google Inc). It is available on all new vuTyme deployments and can be retrofitted to existing installations.

vuTyme delivers a complete set of in-room services, including live TV, Video on Demand, Pay-per-view, concierge, local channel, digital signage and targeted advertisements. It also provides Searchable Interactive Program Guide, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward Live TV, and other guest-friendly features.

"Hoteliers who are looking for an iTV solution that is high quality, easy to use, and offers a frictionless experience should visit ADB at HT-NEXT," Dinallo said. "vuTyme operates in the cloud, requiring no hotel head-end equipment – just a compact set-back box discretely mounted behind the TV. If streamcasting is on your hotel's wish-list for 2017, then it's time to experience vuCaster and vuTyme."

For more information on ADB, visit our website at www.abdglobal.com.

Contact

Barb Worcester

Send Email