London UK/Spokane WA -- At Magnuson Hotels, America's largest independent hotel group, we are proud to announce today the latest addition to the Magnuson Hotels family, the Athena Inn, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Situated in the stunning, mountainous terrain of Chattanooga, the Athena Inn is just 3 miles from the Chattanooga Airport, and 1 mile from the Hamilton Place Mall. The perfect place to stay when visiting the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, as well as local tourist spots, including the Riverfront Parkway and Tennessee Aquarium, all within 15 miles of the Athena Inn. Expect a relaxing stay at the pet-friendly Athena Inn, with their comfortably furnished guest rooms and free continental breakfast.

With over 1,000 independent hotels, the Magnuson Independent platform enables hotels to market their own name, with the expert backing of a top 10 global chain. MagnusonHotels offers the world's largest GDS and online reservation system, enabling hotel owners to take control of the running of their hotel, whilst utilizing the expertise of a dedicated revenue manager.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels, says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Hershal Patel, and the entire team at the Athena Inn, Tennessee, to the Magnusonfamily. We look forward to a long and successful future together, full of mutual respect."

Contact

Magnuson Hotels

Phone: 509.747.8713 UK 44.208.767.4878

Send Email