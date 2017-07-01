Athena Inn Chattanooga, Tennessee, Joins Magnuson Independents
With over 1,000 independent hotels, the Magnuson Independent platform enables hotels to market their own name, with the expert backing of a top 10 global chain. MagnusonHotels offers the world's largest GDS and online reservation system, enabling hotel owners to take control of the running of their hotel, whilst utilizing the expertise of a dedicated revenue manager.
Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels, says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Hershal Patel, and the entire team at the Athena Inn, Tennessee, to the Magnusonfamily. We look forward to a long and successful future together, full of mutual respect."
