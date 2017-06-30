Agilysys Executive Ravi Angadi to Moderate Session Panel at Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in San Diego
Discussion Will Focus on EMV and Payment Security Challenges
"We're delighted that Agilysys is participating in this year's Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention," said NIGA Executive Director Jason Giles. "NIGA attendees will have an opportunity to find out more about the company's software solutions and services at our popular IT exhibition, which accompanies the conference. Agilysys is a technology partner to many of North America's most successful tribal gaming properties, and we look forward to hosting them."
Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to tribal gaming properties, including the groundbreaking rGuest® Pay payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the few payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which securely encrypts cardholder data while drastically reducing annual PCI audit costs; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.
"We've experienced significant growth within the tribal gaming market over the last few years and have a strong commitment to the success of our Native American customers," said Agilysys' Angadi. "We're excited to show our support for NIGA at this great event and look forward to networking with convention attendees and demonstrating our industry-leading solutions."
The Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention is the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country and is the premier event for the tribal gaming industry. The show, which is entering its 32nd year, is sponsored by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA), a non-profit organization of 184 Indian nations with other non-voting associate members representing organizations, tribes and businesses engaged in tribal gaming enterprises around the country.
Visit Agilysys at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, April 10-13, at the San Diego Convention Center, Booth #1520.
Contact
Robert Shecterle
Director of Marketing
Phone: 770.810.6046
Send Email
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.