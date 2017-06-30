ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Ravi Angadi, the company's vice president of product management, will moderate a panel discussion at the 2017 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, which will be held April 10-13 at the San Diego Convention Center. The annual event is produced by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA).

Angadi will moderate the panel discussion entitled: EMV and Navigating the Liability Shift. The session, which is designed to highlight the payment security challenges facing the industry, will address topics such as: the latest rules and regulations regarding EMV; how to protect sensitive guest information; and how to prevent data breaches and credit card fraud. Angadi, who has an extensive background in payment security and solution integration, works with gateway providers, processors, payment hardware vendors and payment security companies to define solutions specific to hotels, casinos and other hospitality venues. His expertise spans the unique challenges related to payment security, including gateways, point-to-point encryption, EMV and mobile wallets.

"We're delighted that Agilysys is participating in this year's Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention," said NIGA Executive Director Jason Giles. "NIGA attendees will have an opportunity to find out more about the company's software solutions and services at our popular IT exhibition, which accompanies the conference. Agilysys is a technology partner to many of North America's most successful tribal gaming properties, and we look forward to hosting them."

Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to tribal gaming properties, including the groundbreaking rGuest® Pay payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the few payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which securely encrypts cardholder data while drastically reducing annual PCI audit costs; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.

"We've experienced significant growth within the tribal gaming market over the last few years and have a strong commitment to the success of our Native American customers," said Agilysys' Angadi. "We're excited to show our support for NIGA at this great event and look forward to networking with convention attendees and demonstrating our industry-leading solutions."

The Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention is the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country and is the premier event for the tribal gaming industry. The show, which is entering its 32nd year, is sponsored by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA), a non-profit organization of 184 Indian nations with other non-voting associate members representing organizations, tribes and businesses engaged in tribal gaming enterprises around the country.

Visit Agilysys at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, April 10-13, at the San Diego Convention Center, Booth #1520.

