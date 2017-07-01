Steigenberger Hotel Riverside Bangkok scheduled to open in 2019
Deutsche Hospitality has signed an agreement for its first hotel in Thailand. The five-star Steigenberger Hotel Riverside will open in the capital city of Bangkok in 2019.
Bangkok has over eight million inhabitants and is both the capital and largest city in Thailand. It represents the political, economic and cultural centre of the country and is also Thailand's most important transport hub. According to the MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index, which ranks cities by overnight visitor arrivals, Bangkok was the most popular city destination in the world in 2016 with over 21 million international visitors. The Steigenberger Hotel Riverside occupies a position which is both quiet and central, directly on the banks of the River Chao Phraya within the immediate vicinity of the city's main sights.
The hotel will be operated via a management agreement. The property owner and contractual partner is the Thai company River Garden Co., Ltd.
Contact
Christopher Holschier
Director Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 69 66564-422
Send Email
About Deutsche Hospitality
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.