Approaching its fourth decade, and embracing 31 resorts, hotels, residences and expeditions in 20 destinations, Aman is a distinguished collection of intimate retreats providing uncompromisingly exclusive hideaways. Magical, rare and unparalleled, Aman properties grow authentically out of their environments, invoking a sense of harmony, belonging, and an experience which inspires and re-energises body, mind and spirit.

Amanpuri which inaugurated in 1988, remains the brand's flagship, but the unveiling of Aman Tokyo in 2014 marked a milestone for the group and a harbinger of future urban Amans, with its ability to immediately transport guests away from the frenetic pace of the city to the tranquil experience of being ensconced in an Aman. Recent additions to the collection include Amanera (Dominican Republic), Amandayan (China), custom-built Phinisi cruiser, Amandira (Indonesia), Amanemu (Japan), and Amanyangyun the brand's most ambitious project to date, which opens in autumn 2017 on the outskirts of Shanghai.

Looking ahead, the gentle evolution of Aman will continue, and under the leadership of Chairman, Vladislav Doronin, his executive team are committed to strengthening and safeguarding the iconic brand. A robust development strategy is in place, and having firmly established itself in Asia, Aman is now focussing on further expanding the collection within the Western Hemisphere. Destinations situated in close proximity to existing Amans are also a focus, thereby lending themselves to a curated Aman journey. Eleven new hotels and resorts, each with a residential component, were signed in 2016 and are in development, and as such, will see South America introduced as a destination for the first time with further resorts in South East Asia, the USA and Europe, and a continued journey in Japan.

Mr. Doronin, Chairman of the Aman Group, said "Our strategy continues to place emphasis on seeking out new and outstanding destinations, as well as a continued commitment to curate resorts of architectural distinction by commissioning new and up-and-coming architects. We do not have plans to radically transform the brand." He added that "The continued integration of Aman Wellness, as well as the recent introduction of Nama, a new culinary concept which celebrates the tradition of Japanese cuisine, known as washoku, are both natural progressions for our brand and further enrich our guests' experience, which remains our number one priority."

Joining Mr. Doronin in guiding Aman into its next decade is recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Roland Fasel, who is overseeing all facets of Aman's intricate hotel, resort and private residence operations. A healthy pipeline together with a dynamic executive team, will propel the brand forward and enable it to continue to set the benchmark with its uncompromisingly bespoke approach and rigorous attention to detail which is applied to every aspect of the Aman experience.

