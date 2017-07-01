Langley, UK -- Travelport (NYSE: TVPT), a leading Travel Commerce Platform and innovative French Online Travel Agency (OTA), MisterFly, have today announced the online integration of its innovative merchandising technology. Over 200,000 customers have already traveled with the award winning Paris-headquartered OTA.

MisterFly takes advantage of Travelport's Universal API to connect to Travelport's ground breaking merchandising technology, Travelport Rich Content and Branding. This technology significantly helps airlines display their branded fares and ancillaries content in a graphically rich, visual way. Over 200 airlines across the globe, including Air France, are now live with Travelport's world of unrivalled, consumer ready content, offering a deeper understanding of the airlines' full offering, upselling revenue opportunities to the travel agent community.

Through Travelport's innovative Travel Commerce Platform, MisterFly has further improved its innovative and high quality customer service to provide the new Air France Group offers, launched at the end of 2016, to its B2B customers at MisterFly Pro. By providing an improved level of detail and choice, MisterFly enables its customers to better compare and understand descriptions for products such as the "Light", "Standard" and "Flex" for Europe, and "Basic", "Basic Plus" and "Smart" for France.

Carlos da Silva, Vice President and Founder of MisterFly said: "This is a major step forward for MisterFly. Our business mission is to best serve the traveler and we try to highlight all the necessary information and provide our agency customers with the most suitable rates. Travelport's industry leading technology provides us with much greater visibility worldwide and for us to more effectively endorse our travel agent partners."

Emmanuel Bourgeat, Managing Director at Travelport France welcomed the new partnership, saying: "Travelport's technology has facilitated travel commerce by connecting the world's leading travel providers with the travel agent community's operations for both online and offline travel buyers. Our continued technological investments in the power of the platform help us constantly redefine the way our customers buy and sell travel. We look forward to working alongside MisterFly and enabling their business to deliver the widest choice of relevant content to French travel buyers and consumers."

