Comfort Inn & Suites Boston Logan International Airport Adds Mobile Device Charging from Kube Systems
The midscale Choice Hotels International brand is offering guests a portable charging Kube to power their smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones and wearables anywhere on property
The Kube 5 is sold as a set of five portable units and a recharging tray. Kubes can be strategically placed throughout the hotel or they can be made available individually to guests. Each Kube can be programmed with a variable timeout function to limit user time and avoid power squatting. The charging Kubes features three built-in connectors, two USB ports and comes with Qi wireless charging that enables guests to simply rest or "drop and charge" their mobile devices. Each provides up to nine hours of charge time at speeds comparable to those from wall outlets.
The Kube 5 portable is kept behind the front desk at the Comfort Inn & Suites Boston. When a guest requests a charging cord, front desk staff offer a charging Kube in exchange for collateral. On average, guests ask to use a Kube seven to 10 times a day, and each Kube is in use for approximately two hours and then returned.
"From an operations perspective, the Kube 5 is the ideal solution for our midscale hotel because we don't need to have to purchase a piece of charging equipment for each room; because it's portable, it's affordable," White said. "Better yet, because we are holding the guest's credit card or drivers' license until the Kube is returned, we aren't afraid that it will walk off; besides, you need the docking station to re-charge the unit. It's the best possible option for our hotel. We're so happy that our guests are so happy with the Kube 5."
Owned and operated by the Saunders Hotel Group, White said the Kube 5 may soon be considered for other properties within their system, from midscale to luxury.
"Bringing the Kube 5 to the Comfort Inn & Suites Boston supports what we have been saying all along – that you don't need to be a luxury hotel to equip your property with a best-in-class mobile device charging system," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "Kube 5 is affordable for every size and segment of hotel, and it meets the diverse charging needs of guests. We are thrilled that Kube 5 is in such high demand at this popular airport destination, and we look forward to growing our business within the Saunders Hotel Group portfolio."
