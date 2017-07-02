HFTP Announces Team for Hospitality Program for Upcoming GDPR Compliance Deadline [inactive]
"By the nature of a hospitality business, hospitality companies now collect vast amounts of personal data to assist in providing seamless and personalized services to their guests. With that, in the coming year, hospitality technology operations doing business in Europe will need to focus on making compliance happen," said Frank Wolfe, CAE. "By making available these guidelines and directives from experts specifically knowledgeable with the hospitality space, HFTP is aiming to ease the unique protection challenges ahead."
The mandate for the DPO is described in Article 39 of the GDPR and requires the position to inform and advise employees on requirements, ensure compliance and act as the contact point.
HFTP currently offers two hospitality-specific certifications: the Certified Hospitality Technology Professional (CHTP®) and the Certified Hospitality Accountant Executive (CHAE®) each demonstrating competencies in finance and technology. This puts HFTP in a unique position to establish a hospitality-specific certification for DPOs. With a team of experts, HFTP will build a program that demonstrates an individual's competency for the position within a hospitality company.
