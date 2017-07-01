HSMAI’s ROCET Delivers Revenue Optimization Education to Hotel Revenue Managers
- HSMAI's ROCET Orange County, CA, April 24, The Hilton Costa Mesa
- HSMAI's ROCET San Diego, April 26, San Diego Marriott Mission Valley
- HSMAI's ROCET Honolulu, April 28, Moana Surfrider – A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach
"The one-day program provides in-depth education on trends in the market, analyzing forecast accuracy, digital marketing, analysis of total profit contributions, data visualization, predictive analytics and advances in total revenue management. HSMAI ROCET has been developed for hotel revenue managers, as well as the full hotel executive team, to help develop a collaborative total hotel revenue strategy," said Fran Brasseux, CHSE, CHBA, Executive Vice President, HSMAI. "We have delivered 18 successful ROCET city programs since fall 2016, with a net promoter score of 97%, so we are confident our April attendees will be have pages of take-aways to help grow their business revenue."
HSMAI's ROCET events in April feature industry experts and thought leaders Bonnie Buckhiester, ISHC, President & CEO, Buckhiester Management, and member of HSMAI's Revenue Management Advisory Board; Veronica Andrews, CRME, Director, Digital Data Solutions – STR; Loren Gray, CHDM, Founder, Hospitality Digital Marketing; and Victoria Edwards, President & CEO, ProfitCloud.
Registration is now open for HSMAI ROCET programs at http://www.hsmai.org/rocet. Series partners are Booking.com, Expedia Inc., IDeaS, Rainmaker, and content partner STR.
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at www.hsmai.org, www.facebook.com/hsmai, www.twitter.com/hsmai and www.youtube.com/hsmai1.
