The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI), is pleased to announce that HSMAI's ROCET, Revenue Optimization Continuing Education & Training, will take place in three cities in April. HSMAI, producer of the annual industry-leading Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), offers ROCET as a fast-paced, one-day program designed to deliver tactical, strategic and leadership insights for hotel revenue managers in cities across the country. HSMAI's April ROCET events include:

"The one-day program provides in-depth education on trends in the market, analyzing forecast accuracy, digital marketing, analysis of total profit contributions, data visualization, predictive analytics and advances in total revenue management. HSMAI ROCET has been developed for hotel revenue managers, as well as the full hotel executive team, to help develop a collaborative total hotel revenue strategy," said Fran Brasseux, CHSE, CHBA, Executive Vice President, HSMAI. "We have delivered 18 successful ROCET city programs since fall 2016, with a net promoter score of 97%, so we are confident our April attendees will be have pages of take-aways to help grow their business revenue."

HSMAI's ROCET events in April feature industry experts and thought leaders Bonnie Buckhiester, ISHC, President & CEO, Buckhiester Management, and member of HSMAI's Revenue Management Advisory Board; Veronica Andrews, CRME, Director, Digital Data Solutions – STR; Loren Gray, CHDM, Founder, Hospitality Digital Marketing; and Victoria Edwards, President & CEO, ProfitCloud.

Registration is now open for HSMAI ROCET programs at http://www.hsmai.org/rocet. Series partners are Booking.com, Expedia Inc., IDeaS, Rainmaker, and content partner STR.

