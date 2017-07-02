Hampton by Hilton Swings into Spring with Growth in Popular Leisure Travel Destinations
The upscale mid-priced hospitality leader anticipates spring travel demands near family-friendly, outdoor attractions
Hampton by Hilton's timely expansion in cities well-suited for leisure travel and family vacations is backed by consumer trends. A new survey* on family spring travel found that 60 percent of respondents will be doing a traditional spring break trip with the kids, and another 10 percent are planning to bring the grandparents along as well. More than one-third of planners say they will be heading to a new destination this year, though travel plans are still in the works for many, as 28 percent of respondents will figure out their vacation details within a week or two before they head off.
"Vacationers planning leisure springtime travel will now find more Hampton by Hilton location options across popular U.S. destinations," said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "These latest openings allow guests to enjoy comfortable and inviting accommodations in their favorite vacation spots. Plus, guaranteed discounts for Hilton Honors members ensure our loyal guests receive the best deal possible."
Hampton by Hilton's offerings will make traveling with the whole family easier, with spacious room and added-value amenities, such as digital check-in with room selection. All Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand's signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free Wi-Fi in every room.
The New Hotels:
- Explore everything the Sunshine State has to offer:
o Check out Miami's growing art scene at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Midtown in Florida, opened on March 17:
- Situated just five miles from downtown and eight miles from Miami Airport, guests are in the heart of Miami's vibrant arts district with the Wynwood Walls and the Design District nearby.
o Additional family friendly Florida openings include:
- Hampton Inn by Hilton Crestview South I-10 opened March 21 near the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge and Foxwood Country Club, this property is also located less than an hour from many popular Florida beaches.
- Hampton Inn by Hilton Plant City, opened March 23, is conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando, and close to attractions and events like the Florida Strawberry Festival, Dinosaur World and Keel & Curley Winery.
- Join the March Madness championship weekend at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tempe/Phoenix Airport in Arizona (first-time host of the NCAA® Final Four®), opened on March 23:
o The hotel is conveniently located minutes from Arizona State University, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and Sun Devil Stadium.
o Guests can also take advantage of its proximity to the Phoenix Zoo and Desert Botanical Gardens.
o Free 24-hour shuttle service is offered to and from the airport, and around the hotel.
Hampton by Hilton also adds the following properties to its U.S. portfolio: Hampton Inn by Hilton Brighton in Michigan, Hampton Inn by Hilton Emporia and Hampton Inn by Hilton Pittsburg in Kansas, Hampton Inn by Hilton St. Louis Wentzville in Missouri , Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tulsa Downtown in Oklahoma and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Charlotte/Ballantyne in North Carolina.
Additionally, the brand is expanding its global presence with the following additions: Hampton by Hilton Izmir Aliaga and Hampton by Hilton Bolu in Turkey, Hampton by Hilton Dundee City Centre and Hampton by Hilton London Docklands in the United Kingdom, Hampton by Hilton Jiangmen in China and Hampton Inn by Hilton Cancun Cumbres in Mexico.
Each Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.
Read more about Hampton by Hilton at hampton.com and news.hampton.com.
*Source: Marketwired, March 2017
Contact
Jennifer Hughes
Director, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 901 374 6518
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.