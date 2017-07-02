MCLEAN, Va. -- Hampton by Hilton debuts 16 properties to its growing portfolio just in time for peak spring travel season. The new hotels, including Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Midtown, Hampton Inn by Hilton Plant City and Hampton Inn by Hilton Crestview South I-10 in Florida, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tempe/Phoenix Airport in Arizona, offer high-quality accommodations in top travel destinations known for pleasant weather and leisure attractions with family appeal.

Hampton by Hilton's timely expansion in cities well-suited for leisure travel and family vacations is backed by consumer trends. A new survey* on family spring travel found that 60 percent of respondents will be doing a traditional spring break trip with the kids, and another 10 percent are planning to bring the grandparents along as well. More than one-third of planners say they will be heading to a new destination this year, though travel plans are still in the works for many, as 28 percent of respondents will figure out their vacation details within a week or two before they head off.

"Vacationers planning leisure springtime travel will now find more Hampton by Hilton location options across popular U.S. destinations," said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "These latest openings allow guests to enjoy comfortable and inviting accommodations in their favorite vacation spots. Plus, guaranteed discounts for Hilton Honors members ensure our loyal guests receive the best deal possible."

Hampton by Hilton's offerings will make traveling with the whole family easier, with spacious room and added-value amenities, such as digital check-in with room selection. All Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand's signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free Wi-Fi in every room.

The New Hotels:

Explore everything the Sunshine State has to offer:

o Check out Miami's growing art scene at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Midtown in Florida, opened on March 17:

Situated just five miles from downtown and eight miles from Miami Airport, guests are in the heart of Miami's vibrant arts district with the Wynwood Walls and the Design District nearby.

o Additional family friendly Florida openings include:

o The hotel is conveniently located minutes from Arizona State University, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and Sun Devil Stadium.

o Guests can also take advantage of its proximity to the Phoenix Zoo and Desert Botanical Gardens.

o Free 24-hour shuttle service is offered to and from the airport, and around the hotel.

Hampton by Hilton also adds the following properties to its U.S. portfolio: Hampton Inn by Hilton Brighton in Michigan, Hampton Inn by Hilton Emporia and Hampton Inn by Hilton Pittsburg in Kansas, Hampton Inn by Hilton St. Louis Wentzville in Missouri , Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tulsa Downtown in Oklahoma and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Charlotte/Ballantyne in North Carolina.

Additionally, the brand is expanding its global presence with the following additions: Hampton by Hilton Izmir Aliaga and Hampton by Hilton Bolu in Turkey, Hampton by Hilton Dundee City Centre and Hampton by Hilton London Docklands in the United Kingdom, Hampton by Hilton Jiangmen in China and Hampton Inn by Hilton Cancun Cumbres in Mexico.

Each Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at hampton.com and news.hampton.com.

*Source: Marketwired, March 2017

