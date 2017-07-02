The new hotel will deliver an economic boost to the area, creating more than 50 jobs, and introducing high- quality meeting and conference facilities.

STOKE-ON-TRENT, UK, and MCLEAN, Va. -- The ongoing regeneration of Stoke-on-Trent city centre has been given a major boost following news that Hilton (NYSE:HLT) is to open Hilton Garden Inn Stoke-on-Trent. The 140-guestroom hotel will be located in the Smithfield development in Hanley, following a franchise agreement between Hilton and Smithfield developer and hotel owner Genr8.

The plans were revealed today and are being hailed as a major coup for the city. The new hotel will deliver an economic boost to the area, creating more than 50 jobs, and introducing high-quality meeting and conference facilities. Hilton Garden Inn Stoke-on-Trent will bring quality hotel accommodation to the rising number of visitors and further support the City of Culture 2021 bid.

Dave Conway, City Council leader, said: "This truly is a fantastic piece of news for Stoke-on-Trent and a major milestone in the continued transformation of the city centre.

"Hilton is a name famous around the world and a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to make this development a reality. It will not only improve the hotel offer in the city which is vital if we are to be successful with our UK City of Culture bid, but help grow our tourism industry and further revamp the area with increased footfall.

"Having a brand like Hilton Garden Inn committing to coming here shows the confidence there is in the city centre from the private sector and will undoubtedly lead to further interest and investment from other businesses and organisations. Stoke-on-Trent is a city on the up right now and this is further evidence that our drive to attract new business and jobs is gaining fantastic results."

The new hotel will be delivered and owned by Smithfield Stoke-on-Trent developer, Genr8, working alongside the city council. Genr8 is expected to submit a planning application in the near future facilitating a start on site later in 2017, subject to approval. The hotel is expected to welcome its first guests in 2019. Genr8 has appointed the UK's leading hotel management company Redefine BDL Hotels to operate the hotel on its behalf.

Richard Ingham, partner, Genr8, said: "The delivery of a Hilton Garden Inn at Smithfield is a huge step forward for both the City of Stoke-on-Trent and for the Smithfield development and will provide a significant boost to the local business and leisure economy."

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton, said: "Hilton Garden Inn Stoke-on-Trent joins more than 100 Hilton Garden Inn properties trading or under development across Europe. Stoke-on-Trent continues to make fantastic progress in its bid for City of Culture 2021 status, and the new hotel will considerably enhance accommodation in the city."

The new hotel will be within walking distance of the main retail area, museum and theatres, and within a short drive to national attractions such as Alton Towers and Trentham Gardens.

Cabinet members at the city council previously agreed to provide £4.55 million investment for the project. Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership is also set to provide a £2.95 million grant for the hotel development, showing leadership and intent by the city council and the LEP to drive the economy and accelerate growth in the city.

Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership chairman David Frost CBE said: "This is excellent news for an ambitious city. Expanding and enhancing Stoke-on-Trent's hotel sector has been a long-term aspiration of the LEP and the city council and it is good to see such positive progress being made.

"As Stoke-on-Trent's City of Culture bid illustrates, we have a growing range of tourism, cultural and leisure destinations developing in and around the city, making this an increasingly attractive destination for visitors."

Andrew Robb, Chief Business Development Officer for Redefine BDL Hotels said: "The Hilton Garden Inn brand represents an exciting and significant development for the area and we are delighted to be working with Genr8 and the Council on this project. The location, brand and offering of the proposed hotel will ensure its success together with significant employment opportunities which will be generated for the local area."

About Genr8 Developments Genr8 is a highly focused private regeneration investor and developer comprising four principals with one of the UK's strongest track records of delivering sustainable mixed use developments over the last 25 years, including launching the first PPP investment fund.

The Genr8 partners have delivered over 7.5m sq ft of mixed use projects, and structured/advised on some of the largest regeneration joint ventures in the UK.

Genr8 is committed to:

Delivering projects in partnership

Sustainability as a central organising principle

Creating better places for people

Innovation in design and delivery

Delivering solutions that go "beyond the red line"

Achieving a step-change in towns and neighbourhoods

Creating value for communities, investors and partners

Assembling the best design and delivery teams

Genr8 has established capital and investment partners and can deliver financial solutions appropriate for each project. For further information, please visit www.genr8developments.com

About Redefine BDL Redefine BDL Hotels is an independent hotel management company, with an exceptional track record of developing and managing a diverse collection of branded and independent hotel properties to maximise returns for hotel owners.

Working in partnership with six of the most prestigious international hotel brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Best Western, IHG, Accor, Wyndham Worldwide and Marriott International, Redefine BDL Hotels is a driving force in the hospitality industry in the UK and abroad. For further information, please visit https://www.redefinebdl.com/

