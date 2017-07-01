ATLANTA, Ga. – Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced that the company has eight new and on-going renovation and construction projects, three of which were completed recently, totaling approximately $110 million.

"HVMG offers a full suite of services for hotel owners that covers the entire spectrum of project management, from design and construction through third-party operations including revenue management and digital marketing," said Robert Cole, HVMG president and CEO. "We have assembled and expanded an in-house team of seasoned design and construction professionals, led by industry veteran John Edwards, to provide guidance and services for third-party clients, as well as our own portfolio."

"Our design and construction team brings more than 110 combined years of professional project management and construction experience handling more than $5 billion in development/renovation projects, ranking us among the top in our space," said John Edwards, vice president of design & construction. "As owners and third-party operators, we understand firsthand the necessity to deliver projects on time and in budget while minimizing guest and associate disruptions."

The eight projects include:

287-room Atlanta Marriott Century Center/Emory Area—HVMG will oversee a full renovation of public spaces, meeting areas, amenities and guestrooms. Beginning this summer, the renovation is scheduled to be completed by mid-January 2018. 226, two-room suites Hilton Phoenix Suites—HVMG is converting the hotel from a Hilton to the Embassy Suites brand, creating an additional 16 rooms in the process. Additionally, the hotel will undergo a complete refurbishment of all public spaces, meeting areas, amenities and guestrooms. The hotel's planned completion date is late November 2017. 308-room Marriott Winston-Salem—HVMG will begin a complete renovation of all guestrooms, as well as updates to the exterior, laundry and HVAC components, and a limited refresh of public spaces this summer. The process is expected to be finalized by February 2018. 163-room Hotel in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea—HVMG is overseeing a full renovation of all guestrooms and public spaces, as well as exterior enhancements. The project is scheduled to commence shortly with a targeted completion of early 2019. 139-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Mahwah--HVMG is completing a partial renovation of all guest and public areas that is expected to run through summer 2017. 261-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Galleria—HVMG has completed an $11.65 million renovation that includes a total reconfiguration of the lobby, including a new art work installation and a new dining outlet called E'terie, improved and expanded meeting and gathering space, complete guest room and bathroom renovations, upgraded amenities and exterior improvements. 132-room SpringHill Suites Orange Beach at the Wharf— HVMG has finalized the development and project management of the new build hotel which includes a destination restaurant, full-service bar, outdoor patio overlooking the intra-coastal waterway, 3,000 square feet of meeting space, oversized lobby, complimentary breakfast, fitness center and resort-style pool. 138-room DoubleTree Nashville Airport – HVMG performed a complete renovation of the exterior façade, parking lot, public spaces, meeting areas, circulation areas, and guestrooms. The renovation began in May of 2016 and substantially completed in November of 2017.

In addition to the ongoing and upcoming refurbishment construction projects, HVMG has completed 23 design and construction projects varying in scope from ground-up construction to complete renovations totaling approximately $85 million over the past two years. Highlights include the 292-room Hilton Houston Southwest, the 118-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott Portland Maine Mall and the 299-room Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport hotel.