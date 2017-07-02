Cuba Tourism Officials Look Forward to SAHIC in Havana May 15 - 16, 2017
"SAHIC Cuba is of great interest to the international hotel and tourism industry and we have no doubt that it will be a great success," shares Garcia Rosa. "The country offers a range of opportunities; Cuba is an ideal location to develop tourism and is certain to be one of the main destinations in Latin America in the near future."
"SAHIC Cuba is an important venue for MINTUR (ministry of tourism)," explains Diaz Sanchez. "The conference is also scheduled to take place immediately after FITCuba (Cuba's international tourism fair) to be held this year in Holguin. Now that we have attended and participated in two consecutive years of SAHIC in Lima and Guayaquil, we are proud to host SAHIC Cuba's inaugural conference in Havana where Cuban entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with global hospitality industry executives."
ABOUT SAHIC and SAHIC Cuba
SAHIC, the premier Latin America hotel and tourism investment conference organizer promotes business and related real-estate projects in the region. The inaugural SAHIC Cuba, which was held May 15-16, 2017 was the must-attend event, designed to promote the hotel, tourism and related real estate businesses in Cuba. The Conference was destined to be "the" place to meet and network with the leading industry players in the island nation: hotel chains and groups, investors, banks, mutual funds, developers, architects, and interior designers, regional government representatives and other decision makers of the industry. For more information, visit www.sahiccuba.com