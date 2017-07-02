Havana, Cuba – During a press conference held yesterday, President and Founder of SAHIC Arturo Garcia Rosa and Cuba Vice Minister of Tourism Luis Miguel Diaz Sanchez officially announced May 15-16, 2017 as the dates for the first SAHIC which will be held in Havana. This one-of-a-kind conference will bring nearly 150 senior hospitality and development executives from more than 25 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia who are interested in conducting business in the island nation. Representatives from major international hotel chains, investors, developers, consultants, architects, designers and other members of the regional and international investment community are looking to Cuba as a region offering marked growth.

SAHIC Cuba will comprise two days of activities that focus on facilitating meetings between groups of investors, international hotel chains and all those who are eager to understand where the opportunities are in Cuba. CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Conference David Scowsill will be featured as the Conference's keynote speaker.

"SAHIC Cuba is of great interest to the international hotel and tourism industry and we have no doubt that it will be a great success," shares Garcia Rosa. "The country offers a range of opportunities; Cuba is an ideal location to develop tourism and is certain to be one of the main destinations in Latin America in the near future."

"SAHIC Cuba is an important venue for MINTUR (ministry of tourism)," explains Diaz Sanchez. "The conference is also scheduled to take place immediately after FITCuba (Cuba's international tourism fair) to be held this year in Holguin. Now that we have attended and participated in two consecutive years of SAHIC in Lima and Guayaquil, we are proud to host SAHIC Cuba's inaugural conference in Havana where Cuban entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with global hospitality industry executives."

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.sahiccuba.com.

