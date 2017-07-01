4th International Wellness, Spa and Travel Monitor 2017
- important market segments
- growth areas for service providers
- growth areas for services and treatments
- average spend/guest
- market growth % over 2012 and 2014
Contact
László Puczkó
Send Email
advisory firm to owners, developers and management companies. Their specialty is wellbeing within hotels, resorts, residential, mixed-use, healthcare, active living community and health tourism development. RLA provides a specialized resource that addresses all aspects of leisure, wellness, spa, sport, fitness and healthcare for a project including feasibility, creative concept, planning oversight, pre-opening and ongoing asset management services.
For more information, please visit:www.resourcesforleisureassets.com