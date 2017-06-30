External Article

Tourist Taxes Around Europe – In Belgium And Italy Tourists Pay The Most

tourism-review.com

An ever-increasing number of European cities or regions are applying tourist taxes to travelers who stay overnight in their lodgings, albeit with large differences in the amount charged depending on the tourist destinations. Both Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, the only two of Spain's Autonomous Communities to charge a tourist tax, are among regions which charge the least. For a one week stay in a 5 star hotel in Catalonia, the visitor will be required to pay up to 17.75 euros, while in the Balearic Islands this number is around 14 euros.