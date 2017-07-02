External Article

Chinese Tourists Spend More In Germany

tourism-review.com

Chinese tourists in Germany spend on average 513 euros per day in Munich, which is more than the Arab visitors (367 euros), according to a recent survey by the Bavarian Trade Association. Visitors from China do not look for luxury goods only, but also cover medium-sized shops and department stores.

The Bavarian Trade Association examined the purchasing behavior of the Chinese tourists in Munich for the first time and included only 153 Chinese visitors. The results however correspond to the experience of the local sellers, according to the association spokesman Bern Ohlmann.