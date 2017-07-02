Oakwood Worldwide® Honors Top Americas Region Supply Chain Partners
Honorees Named at Private Reception during Recent CHPA Conference
Receiving the awards for Highest Volume, recognizing those partners who provided accommodations for the most days stayed, were ACRS of Greenville, S.C. and Dwellworks of Mexico City, Mexico. The Highest Service awards, awarded to supply chain partners with the overall highest customer service scores, were presented to Korman Communities of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. and Oasis Collections in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Recognizing those suppliers who provide the highest level of service to our guests, high volume, greatest flexibility and greatest levels of partnership is Oakwood Worldwide's Spirit of Partnership award, which went to ExecSuite of Calgary, Alberta and CWS Corporate Housing of Austin, Texas.
