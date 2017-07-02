LOS ANGELES -- Oakwood Worldwide, the global leader in corporate housing and serviced apartmen ts, recently recognized its top performing Americas Region supply chain partners during the annual Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) conference. These six winners were selected from the more than 1,600 suppliers in the 23 countries in Oakwood Worldwide's Americas Region.

"We truly value the long-standing relationships we build with our supply chain partners," said Debbie Woodley, director supplier management, Oakwood Worldwide. "They allow us to provide in-market resources for our guests and a consistent experience no matter where our guests need housing. As we have grown, they have grown with us and we're proud to recognize their accomplishments."

Receiving the awards for Highest Volume, recognizing those partners who provided accommodations for the most days stayed, were ACRS of Greenville, S.C. and Dwellworks of Mexico City, Mexico. The Highest Service awards, awarded to supply chain partners with the overall highest customer service scores, were presented to Korman Communities of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. and Oasis Collections in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Recognizing those suppliers who provide the highest level of service to our guests, high volume, greatest flexibility and greatest levels of partnership is Oakwood Worldwide's Spirit of Partnership award, which went to ExecSuite of Calgary, Alberta and CWS Corporate Housing of Austin, Texas.

