1 Hotels To Debut Meaningful Meetings Program Designed To Promote Productive Sessions In A Creative, Zen And Mindful Way
In Partnership with Holstee, the Brand’s Central Park Location Will Kick Off the New Program, which will soon Roll Out to 1 South Beach and the New 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Bringing Mindfulness to The Boardroom
The root of the Meaningful Meetings program is based on mindfulness research—including a study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School that attributes mindfulness to improved communication skills, innovative thinking, and better reactions to stress.
"The launch of our Meaningful Meetings program will really transform the way we host group sessions at our hotels," said Kane Sarhan, VP of Brand for 1 Hotels. "Meaningful Meetings was born as a result of us observing the amazing way companies like Google, General Mills and Holstee conduct their internal meetings and the desire to develop a program that completely changes the meetings experience for our guests. This is just another example of how the 1 Hotels brand is providing its guests with inspirational and thoughtful experiences."
Programming Designed to Support Your Meeting's Goals
1 Hotel Central Park will launch the program with three categories of Meaningful Meetings: Zen, Creative and Focused. Each meeting style includes specific programming designed to support any clients' desired results, as well as food and beverage options conceptualized by acclaimed chef Jonathan Waxman of Jams restaurant inside 1 Hotel Central Park. The catering menus feature ingredients that are proven to increase focus and general productivity, as well as sustain energy.
Promoting Mindfulness and Creativity
Meaningful Meetings are designed to help teams have the most present and productive meetings possible. Knowing that meetings take place for different reasons, within different contexts, and with different goals, Holsteeand 1 Hotels have curated tips that promote mindfulness and foster creativity.
At the start of every Meaningful Meeting, regardless of its category, attendees are asked to check-in their phone to a "phone booth" to prevent distraction. Participants are also encouraged to move around and stretch during breaks with custom designed safe stretching tips, to stay hydrated with Chia-infused water and other beverages, and enjoy snacks that are known to promote creativity; i.e. walnuts, almonds and blueberries.
1 Hotels has also designed several tools to be used during the Meaningful Meetings, including custom notebooks, decision-making dice, coloring pencils and more. Additional tips and programming are tailored based on the type of Meaningful Meeting that is chosen.
1 Hotels Welcomes Renowned Meditation Leader BietSimkin
As an added amenity for the program, nationally renowned meditation leader BietSimkin has provided a digital "welcome" meditation and "gratitude" closing meditation for all Meaningful Meeting types offered at 1 Hotels. Additionally, for the Zen Meaningful Meeting option, participants can expect a longer-form break with a meditation component provided by Simkin.
To book a Meaningful Meeting at 1 Hotel Central Park, go to: https://www.1hotels.com/central-park
To learn more about 1 Hotels, go to: https://www.1hotels.com/
