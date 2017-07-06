Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Achieves Record Growth Pace With Bw Premier Collection® Portfolio
BW Premier Collection has revolutionized today’s soft brand concept
"BW Premier Collection's growth has focused on quality, not quantity. By creating an innovative model, we have seen the brand emerge as a phenomenal community of like-minded independent hoteliers, who take great pride in what they offer while also grasping the value of affiliating with Best Western. We believe this is a winning formula and hoteliers are proving they agree, joining in record numbers and setting an incredible pace for the brand."
Redefining the traditional soft brand model, BW Premier Collection provides unprecedented flexibility and true partnership for independent hoteliers who may have previously been hesitant to affiliate with a brand. Hotels pay only for the business delivered to them by the brand, which allows them to control their costs. They are also able to maintain their individual identity and personality, having the freedom to continue providing unique, authentic experiences.
As part of BW Premier Collection, properties are on-boarded in a rapid ramp-up, with near immediate access to Best Western's revenue management systems, tradeshow and sales support, marketing programs and more.
"In the spirit of partnership that has been critical to Best Western Hotels & Resorts' success over the past 70 years, BW Premier Collectionhas revolutionized today's soft brand concept, allowing independent hoteliers to affiliate on their terms," said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and COO for Best WesternHotels & Resorts.
"We allow independent hotels the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of independence while becoming part of a renowned global brand with an award-winning reservation system and loyalty program, both of which are musts in today's business environment. Additionally, we allow hotels to pay for only the business they generate, which is in stark contrast to the unfair percentage-based fee structure of other soft brands out there today."
Best Western Hotels & Resorts opened the first BW Premier Collection properties in Oregon and Puerto Rico in October 2015. In just over a year, the brand has expanded to 53 upscale, high-quality independent hotels spanning across the United Kingdom, mainland Europe and North America. Additional properties are expected to open in Mexico, France, Canada and in Illinois, South Carolina and Hawaii.
For more information on Best Western Hotels & Resorts or BW Premier Collection, please visit Www.Bestwestern.Com.
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.