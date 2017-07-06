Supplier News

AmericInn® Selects Safemark as Approved Guest Room Safe Supplier

Safemark’s safes currently deployed in over 30 locations

Safemark, a global leader in guest room security, has been selected by AmericInn as its approved in-room safe supplier. This agreement provides AmericInn properties access to Safemark's extensive portfolio of safes through a revenue-share lease program or direct purchase.

AmericInn is the largest mid-scale hotel brand in the upper Midwest. Headquartered in the Twin Cities' suburb of Chanhassen, AmericInn is known for friendly service, spacious guest rooms and generous amenities. Presently, the company has over 240 locations open or under development in 24 states.

"We are committed to surpassing the expectations of our guests and our franchisees," stated AmericInn VP of Design Services, Jeannine M. Momchilovich. "Approved suppliers play a key role in our success and therefore, thoroughly vetted before making the exclusive list. Safemark is the distinct pioneer of in-room safe technology and their solutions address our guests' desire to easily stow personal items and electronics."

Currently, Safemark is installed in over 30 AmericInn properties and comes highly recommended by franchisees. "While our goals at Lighthouse Hospitality change with each new year, our requirement for innovative and reliable partners remains constant," said Don Klain, president of Lighthouse Hospitality Group. "We deploy Safemark's safes in each property we manage – from rural locations like the AmericInn Waupun, Wis. to busy metro cities. Regardless of the region, our guests expect a convenient spot within the room to easily secure their valuables. Safemark delivers dependable technology and excellent customer service at all times and has become an invaluable part of our operational strategy."

"We are honored to be AmericInn's approved guest room safe supplier," commented Katie Maginess, senior director of leasing sales for Safemark. "Our relationship with AmericInn began in 2000, and each year we find new ways to work together. Most recently, we've begun installing SPEYEGUARD® Peephole Covers for properties looking to increase guest room security at minimal cost. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with AmericInn and look forward to working with their team for years to come."

About Safemark

Celebrating over 30 years of guest room security, Safemark is the dominant provider of safes to the global hospitality industry and the approved supplier for leading hotel brands and management companies. With more than 1.5 million installations and the widest selection of safes, Safemark has engineered a complete line of safes to balance the unique needs of operators, designers, and hotel guests. As an added peace of mind, each safe includes a manufacturer's warranty and an exclusive $10,000 limited warranty against forced entry. Safemark also provides SPEYEGUARD® Stationary Covers, an innovative solution developed by Privacy Logic™ to eliminate all forms of peephole tampering. Safemark's sister company, ScooterBug, Inc., provides customers with an extensive portfolio of guest mobility solutions and electronic lockers. Together, Safemark and ScooterBug alter the way hospitality, leisure and entertainment venues deliver guest convenience through exclusive patented technologies. For additional information, visit safemark.com.