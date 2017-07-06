Over 1,100 hospitality industry professionals from around the globe came together in Amsterdam this week to explore the industry's best practices and latest innovations at the inaugural HITEC Amsterdam. Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producers of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), exceeded its goal to successfully produce a European counterpart to its recognized, 45-year-old North American event. HITEC Amsterdam was held from March 28–30, 2017 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Based on this year's successful show, HFTP has already scheduled HITEC Amsterdam 2018 for April 11–13 at the RAI Convention Centre.

The conference served as a regional, concentrated forum to discuss the ins-and-outs of hospitality technology via networking, education and exhibits. The event's educational program featured 30+ speakers, including two keynote presentations, which addressed trending topics such as: EU data privacy legislation, disruptive technologies, e-payments, technology for profit, IT and more. Attendees also had access to an exhibition hall that was home to 83 exhibit booths showcasing the latest in hospitality technology products and services.

"Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make HFTP's inaugural HITEC Amsterdam an overwhelming success," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "We had early indications foreshadowing the event's popularity with the exhibit floor selling out in 72 hours last June to high pre-registration attendance numbers. HFTP is humbled to have surpassed its goal in producing the first European extension of HITEC, and look forward to the future."

Expanding on industry innovation, HITEC Amsterdam also offered attendees the chance to witness HFTP's thrilling Entrepreneur 20X (E20X) innovation competition for hospitality startups – contestant Hyre won both the Judge's Award and the People's Startup Award. Exclusively sponsored by HoReCa.digital, HITEC Amsterdam served as the platform for HFTP to debut its popular E20X event in Europe for the first time.

HITEC Amsterdam was the first of three HITECs that HFTP will produce this year. Next up, the larger HITEC Toronto is slated for June 26-29, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Ending the year, the inaugural HITEC Dubai – a Middle Eastern counterpart – will take place November 14-15 at the Conrad Dubai in Dubai, UAE in partnership with Naseba.

For the latest news, download the all-inclusive HITEC 2017 multi-event app from the Apple Store or Google Play – information coming available as each event nears. View the event photo gallery on the HITEC website or Flickr. Read posts from HITEC Amsterdam Guest Bloggers via HFTP's official hospitality blog, HFTP Connect. Follow HFTP/HITEC on HFTP News, HITEC Bytes, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@HFTP) and Instagram (@HFTP_HITEC). For more information about HITEC, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or +1 (512) 249-5333.

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec. Download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

