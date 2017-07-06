ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Captures Prestigious Vendor’s Trophy Award for Best Locks Vendor in the Hotel Industry
Global leader in hotel security technology receives respected industry award from Brazilian Magazine, Revista HOTÉIS, for its innovative line of electronic hotel door locks
"We are honored to be receiving this award for a second year in a row," said Nicolas Aznar, president, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Latin America & Caribbean Group. "Our focus is to always bring the most innovative solutions and products to our customers, so they can supply both the autonomy and security that travellers and guests around the world expect from the hotels in which they stay."
The annual award is in its fourth year and is given to hospitality vendors across the globe. The voting process follows rigorous campaigns from the participating vendor companies within their respective categories. Professionals from the hotel industry cast votes in each category, electing the best vendors from each as the award winners.
About ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
The global leader in hotel security technology for nearly 40 years, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality is a part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a publicly listed company with 47,000 employees. With products installed in properties all over the world, securing millions of guestrooms globally, the company's comprehensive range of security and technology solutions is comprised of VingCard electronic locks, Elsafe in-room safes, integrated software platforms and advanced mobile access solutions. Its latest innovation, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access provides advanced security for hotels and augments the stay experience for today's tech-savvy guests. Operating with secure Seos technology, Mobile Access allocates guestrooms and generates encrypted digital keys over a secure channel. This allows users to bypass the front desk and access their assigned guestrooms via their personal smart phones and watches. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality offers support in more than 166 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.