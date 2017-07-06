Stockholm – ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, the global leader in hospitality and hotel security technology, has been awarded the 2016 Vendor's Trophy in the Hotel Industry for Best Locks Vendor. The annual ceremony, sponsored by renowned Brazilian magazine, Revista HOTÉIS, recognizes international vendors that show outstanding accomplishments in the supply of products and services in the hotel industry. This award marks ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's second consecutive win in the category, having previously earned the Vendor's Trophy title for Best Locks Vendor in 2015.

Taking the lead over its competitors, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality was honored for its innovative VingCard electronic hotel door locks. These locks include the New VingCard Essence, that was recently released in Q4 of 2016, VingCard Allure, VingCard Signature RFID, VingCard Classic RFID and more. ASSA ABLOY Hospitality offers a wide range of locking systems and solutions that are RFID and Mobile Access compatible, along with many other highly advanced security and technological features, creating a wide range of innovative locking solutions that are specifically designed to fit today's increasing industry demands for guest security and convenience.

"We are honored to be receiving this award for a second year in a row," said Nicolas Aznar, president, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Latin America & Caribbean Group. "Our focus is to always bring the most innovative solutions and products to our customers, so they can supply both the autonomy and security that travellers and guests around the world expect from the hotels in which they stay."

The annual award is in its fourth year and is given to hospitality vendors across the globe. The voting process follows rigorous campaigns from the participating vendor companies within their respective categories. Professionals from the hotel industry cast votes in each category, electing the best vendors from each as the award winners.

For more information on ASSA ABLOY Hospitality and its comprehensive line of locking solutions, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.

