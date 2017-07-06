Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its educational white paper series. The series can be found here: https://lodginginteractive.com/about-us/white-papers/

"Our concept is simply to educate and share relevant hospitality digital marketing information that enables hotel General Managers to make the best informed decisions for their properties," said Mr. DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive's Founder and CEO. "Each white paper is a brief five pages that can be read online or downloaded as a PDF document. We've purposely kept them as short as possible while being meaningful."

The Company plans to add new white papers bi-weekly. Current Lodging Interactive white papers posted include:

The Future of Hotel Customer Service

Hotel Social Media Marketing Tips

Improving Hotel Guest Experience with Live Chat

Tips for a Successful Hotel Website Redesign

All white papers are free to read and download and do not require email registration. "No email required, although we'd like it very much if you subscribe to our email list," added Mr. Vallauri.

The white papers can be found here: https://lodginginteractive.com/about-us/white-papers/

Contact

DJ Vallauri

President & Founder

Phone: 877-291-4411

Fax: 877-833-7375

Send Email