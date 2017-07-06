SAN FRANCISCO, CA – California-based architecture firms AXIS Architecture + Design and Gene Fong Associates today announced the merger of their two design studios. Effective as of April 1, 2017, the merged company will operate under the new banner AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design.

Expanded reach, increased capability, and enhanced expertise in multi-family residential and hospitality architectural design

With offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design extends its regional reach, effectively positioning the firm to serve clients across the Western United States and Hawaii.

In addition to increasing the firm's geographic base, the merger leverages both AXIS' and GFA's niche expertise in hotel design, hospitality facility renovations, and multi-family residential design, and further establishes AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design as experts in these core segments. With its larger team and deeper combined experience, AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design is poised to undertake more projects simultaneously and lead projects of increased complexity and size.

"Making the merger so compelling for us was the welcoming similarity between AXIS' and GFA's strengths and strategies," states Cory Creath, one of the founding Principal Architects at AXIS Architecture + Design. "Both AXIS and GFA have longstanding and established histories of serving the hospitality market here in California and in the Western U.S. Getting the opportunity to accelerate our growth and hone our focus on such an important segment alongside a team that has a remarkably similar approach to design and business is incredibly energizing." Creath continued.

A continued focus on accessible, client-centric expertise

Apart from sharing nearly identical strategic strengths and functional expertise, both AXIS and GFA share a similar passion for fostering their people and for delivering highly responsive, client-centric design.

"What made the merger so intriguing was the importance both AXIS and GFA places on each of our teams," states Gene Fong, founder and Principal at Gene Fong Associates. "Developing our people and building a collaborative culture that fosters creative design and genuinely-invested client service is as important to the leadership team at AXIS as it is for me," furthered Fong. "AXIS' commitment to ensuring that our combined firm continues to deliver the passionate expertise our clients have come to love assures me this merger will result in amazing outcomes for our clients."

Staff complements at the former AXIS office in San Francisco and the former GFA office in Los Angeles will remain unchanged following the merger. Locally, Gene Fong will continue to lead the team of architects at AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design's Los Angeles office, while founding principals Cory Creath and Shawn Alexander will oversee the firm's combined operations from the firm's San Francisco office.

For more on the merger visit the firm's dedicated page at http://www.axisgfa.com/merger.

About AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design

With offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design (www.axisgfa.com) is an award-winning international architectural design firm offering niche expertise in hotel design, hospitality facility renovations, and multi-family residential architectural design. Launched in 2017 after the merger of two successful architecture firms, AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design delivers world-class design that solves real-world architectural challenges.

About the firms

AXIS Architecture + Design is an award-winning full-service international architecture and design firm based in San Francisco, California. Although an all-industry firm, AXIS Architecture + Design offers particular expertise in hospitality design, hotel architecture, hospitality facility renovations, and multi-family residential architectural design.

Gene Fong Associates, based in Westwood Village in Los Angeles, was founded over 20 years ago as a full-service architecture and design firm, and has since developed a noted expertise in new-build hospitality and multi-family architecture projects.

Contact

Cory Creath

Principal Architect

Phone: 415-371-1400 x201

Send Email