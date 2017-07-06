Leonardo Worldwide Corporation, a leading technology company serving the global hospitality industry, today announced the launch of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Marketing Services for Vizlly, its Digital Marketing Solution for hotels.

Leonardo's new SEO Marketing Services work in tandem with the existing Vizlly platform to strengthen a hotel's digital marketing presence and generate more direct bookings.

"For the last two years, we've helped nearly a thousand hotels increase direct bookings and ADR with high-converting Vizlly-powered websites," says Paolo Boni, CEO of Leonardo. "However, we recognize that a great hotel website is just one piece of the puzzle. Hotels also need a strong SEO strategy that can drive quality traffic to their website. When the two work together – more traffic and a higher converting website – hotels can drive more direct bookings at a lower cost."

Previously, Vizlly customers had to look after SEO and other digital marketing efforts themselves to drive traffic to their website. This uncovered a significant gap in the market, especially for limited service and mid-scale hotels.

"SEO is complicated, time consuming and requires an ongoing effort," explains Mr. Boni. "Most hotels simply don't have the time, expertise or tools to do it themselves, and using a third party digital marketing agency is often cost prohibitive."

Leonardo's new SEO Marketing Services have been developed to address this gap. Each Vizlly customer receives a devoted team of digital marketing experts, including a Content Strategist, Success Coach and Senior SEO Analyst. This team works collaboratively to build a comprehensive SEO strategy tailored to each customer's hotel, develops content optimized for search engines, builds out a website, and provides ongoing monitoring and support to improve SEO performance.

Leonardo's new SEO Marketing Services strengthen the Vizlly solution. The new services will be provided as part of the initial development of a Vizlly hotel website, as well as on an ongoing basis for each customer.

"We're really excited about our new SEO offering, and so too are our customers," says Mr. Boni. "Some of our trial customers have described it as a 'game changer' for the industry; it's addressing a big problem for a lot of hoteliers."

Leonardo's new SEO Marketing Services are now available with a Vizlly DMS or DMS+ subscription. Visit www.vizlly.com to learn more and take advantage of special introductory pricing until June 30, 2017.

Contact

Joey Egan

VP, Marketing

Phone: 803-547-2523

Send Email