George Town, CYM -- Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, a new resort situated on the picturesque Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, has welcomed its first guests, the Huff family (pictured left). As part of its soft opening, select guestrooms are now open, as are the resort's unique open-air lobby, License to Chill® Bar, Margaritaville Coffee Shop® and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

"We are delighted to welcome travelers to Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, and excited to show the results of incredibly hard work that has taken place over the past year here," said Howard Sitzer, chairman and CEO of HHG, the ownership group behind Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman. "We look forward to welcoming locals and tourists from afar to this very special resort, which is truly a piece of paradise."

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is slated to be fully operational in Fall 2017. Once complete, the resort will feature 285 guestrooms; three pools, including an activity pool with a waterslide, a large pool with a swim-up bar and a zero-entry kiddie pool area, and an adult-friendly pool; live entertainment; retail shops; a complimentary kid's club; a 24-hour fitness center and an-onsite Red Sail Sports Desk. An impressive food and beverage line-up will introduce three first-ever concepts – YARA, Spread and Banana Wind Café. The new Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is bringing a coastal-inspired, laid-back vibe to Grand Cayman's thriving hospitality scene, with elements that capture and embrace the local island culture.

For more information, visit www.MargaritavilleResortGrandCayman.com.

