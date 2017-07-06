Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman Moves into Soft Opening, Welcoming First Guests
New 285-Room Destination Resort Greets Travelers as Doors Open; Select Rooms and Amenities Now Available, with More Coming Soon
Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is slated to be fully operational in Fall 2017. Once complete, the resort will feature 285 guestrooms; three pools, including an activity pool with a waterslide, a large pool with a swim-up bar and a zero-entry kiddie pool area, and an adult-friendly pool; live entertainment; retail shops; a complimentary kid's club; a 24-hour fitness center and an-onsite Red Sail Sports Desk. An impressive food and beverage line-up will introduce three first-ever concepts – YARA, Spread and Banana Wind Café. The new Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is bringing a coastal-inspired, laid-back vibe to Grand Cayman's thriving hospitality scene, with elements that capture and embrace the local island culture.
For more information, visit www.MargaritavilleResortGrandCayman.com.
