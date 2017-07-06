In 2019, Zleep Hotels is opening a 136-room hotel in Upplands Väsby, a suburb outside of Stockholm. This is the first Zleep hotel in Sweden, and the first Zleep hotel outside of Denmark.

Affordable alternative in Upplands Väsby

The hotel will be located in parts of the Siemens office building, right next to the highway coming from Stockholm Airport Arlanda. The property owner, FastPartner, is developing the 136-room hotel in one third of their property. Zleep Hotels will be operating the hotel, thus ensuring a modern hotel brand that will offer travelers an affordable alternative to the current options in the market.

"The Danish chain, Zleep Hotels, is now establishing its first hotel in Sweden. The location is excellent for a hotel close to the E4 highway and near both Arlanda Airport and Stockholm. It's great to be able to offer the tenant a product of high quality as well as contributing to the area's growth," says Jenny Tallskog, Area Manager at FastPartner.

Ideal location in a business district

The business district is an ideal opportunity to open a Zleep hotel. Its location by the highway makes for an excellent placement, just a 10-minute drive from Stockholm Arlanda Airport and 25 minutes from central Stockholm. The hotel brand has shown its worth as a stayover accommodation for many companies in Denmark as Zleep Hotels offers, among other things, its corporate partners up to 25% in savings on the daily rate. Zleep Hotel Upplands Väsby is going to offer the exact same corporate agreements as the ones that are available in Denmark. Despite competitive prices, Zleep Hotels never compromises on quality, and the brand, thus, allocates a considerable amount of resources on modern interior as well as organic and sustainable products.

Danish hotel brand on the road to success

The new project in the pipeline brings the Danish-owned hotel chain closer to its goal of operating 20 hotels in 2020. Meanwhile, the partnership with FastPartner is yet another verification of the Zleep brand being a successful choice among hotel operators looking for a franchise, and property owners looking for an operator. In a recent interview, Peter Haaber, founder and CEO of Zleep Hotels, commented that the hotel chain has the potential of operating 15-20 hotels in Denmark and up to Zleep Hotels Ishøj Store Torv 20, 6th 2635 Ishøj +45 70 235 635 www.zleephotels.com three times as many in Sweden. Its potential in the Nordics is being realized as Zleep Hotels enters a new era of its growth adventure by crossing the border of Denmark.

"It is with huge excitement and expectation that we have secured our first hotel in Sweden. Zleep Hotels has 9 hotels in operation in Denmark today and a couple more in the pipeline. But the addition of our first hotel in Sweden makes our growth vision of operating 20 hotels in 2020 all the more achievable. Sweden is a huge potential for Zleep, and in cooperation with FastPartner we have been given the opportunity of being visible in a new, large and very growth-oriented market," explains Peter Haaber, founder and CEO of Zleep Hotels.

